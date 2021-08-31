70,000 imparted training on Road Safety in AP

Visakhapatnam: Nearly 70,000 applicants for Driving Licence across the two locations – Vizag and Vijayawada in the state -- were imparted `theoretical’ training on road safety and traffic rules by the AP Transport department.

The transport department had tied up with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd to provide the training to the applicants on a pilot basis. “Nearly 30,000 people were trained under this initiative last year, and this yielded better results," said Vizag RTA deputy transport commissioner Rajaratnam.

Only those who got the training with Honda’s technical expertise will be allowed by the RTA to take the driving test for Learner's licence, Ratnam said.

Each batch will be given a two-hour training at the designated locations.

People generally fail at the driving test due to lack of knowledge on the road safety rules and some people are not able to afford the fee to join at a driving school, it was noted.

“Such training classes will play a role in reducing road accidents. The department may extend the service at other locations like Tirupati, Kadapa, and Rajahmundry in the future,” said a functionary at the transport department.