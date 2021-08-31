Nation Other News 31 Aug 2021 70,000 imparted trai ...
Nation, In Other News

70,000 imparted training on Road Safety in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 31, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2021, 12:32 am IST
The transport department had tied up with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd to provide the training to the applicants
News
 News

Visakhapatnam: Nearly 70,000 applicants for Driving Licence across the two locations – Vizag and Vijayawada in the state -- were imparted `theoretical’ training on road safety and traffic rules by the AP Transport department.

The transport department had tied up with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd to provide the training to the applicants on a pilot basis. “Nearly 30,000 people were trained under this initiative last year, and this yielded better results," said Vizag RTA deputy transport commissioner Rajaratnam.

 

Only those who got the training with Honda’s technical expertise will be allowed by the RTA to take the driving test for Learner's licence, Ratnam said.

Each batch will be given a two-hour training at the designated locations.
People generally fail at the driving test due to lack of knowledge on the road safety rules and some people are not able to afford the fee to join at a driving school, it was noted.

“Such training classes will play a role in reducing road accidents. The department may extend the service at other locations like Tirupati, Kadapa, and Rajahmundry in the future,” said a functionary at the transport department.

 

...
Tags: road safety awareness, honda, honda motorcycle and scooter india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

relying on FCI's earlier decision, the civil supplies corporation had procured 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers for rabi season and transported stocks to rice mills for processing. — Represemtational Image/DC

TS govt cries foul over FCI's U-turn on rice procurement

Dr Sampath said that physiotherapy had been done twice but Sanjay was in pain. Dr Sampath wanted an X-ray done on Tuesday. — DC file photo

Bandi sustains injury to his right toe on way to Golconda

It is also said that the tiger might have entered Gollamada via the border village Dounelli of Kuntala mandal shares borders with Kinwat taluk. — Representational image/DC

Tigers from Maharashtra migrating to Nirmal forests

BJP leader G. Vivek Venkatswamy. (ANI Photo)

Let Huzurabad polls mark the end of family rule in TS: Vivek



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Railways targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024 in newly floated tender

Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. (Photo; DC Image/File)

SC reserves verdict on Amazon's pleas against FRL-Reliance deal

Amazon had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court's division bench order. (Photo: PTI/File)

DMRC building first-ever underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa station

This extension of the Grey Line will immensely benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh. (PTI Photo)

Interstate river water disputes: Karnataka CM holds meeting with legal team

Visuals from the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->