Rains in Telangana 42% excess: Not a single district in deficit

Motorists drive in the rain in Hyderabad, which has received 591 mm of rainfall, or 30 per cent excess, so far this season. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Rains have been bountiful in Telangana this year showering a 42 per cent surplus upon the state at the end of August.

As against a normal of 584.2 mm of rainfall, Telangana has received 830.1 mm of rainfall. Fourteen districts in the state have registered a copious excess. Ten districts have received excess rainfall while nine have had a normal monsoon so far. Not a single districts has had deficient rainfall.

Mulugu district tops the table in terms of the amount of precipitation received (1660.2 mm) followed by Jayashankar Bhupalpally (1317.6 mm).

Weather scientists attribute the good monsoon to the higher number of weather systems that have formed over the state this year. “There have been several consecutive weather systems that have brought rains in the state. This month (August) there have been close to five such systems that came in from the Bay of Bengal. We can now say that the south-west monsoon has been good in Telangana,” said B Raja Rao, a meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Deccan Chronicle.

This is in stark contrast to the performance of the monsoon last year when 23 districts had normal rain and only 10 districts received excess rainfall. Suryapet received the least rainfall so far with 580 mm so far but still 19 per cent in surplus.