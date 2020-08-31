Andhra now second most COVID affected state in India followed by TN, Maha on top

Andhra Pradesh pipped Tamil Nadu to become second most affected state with 10,600 fresh COVID cases recorded on Sunday. In last ten days alone, a lakh cases were reported. With the latest tally, AP has overtaken Tamil Nadu to take the second position. However, Maharashtra remains on top of the table with a difference of 3 lakh cases between the two states (Maha and AP).

As on Sunday evening, Andhra's COVID tally touched 4,24,767 while Maharashtra's corona count stands at 7.64 lakhs. Tamil Nadu is at No.2 with 4,22,085 infections.

Alarmingly enough, the fatalities related to COVID too has climbed in Andhra Pradesh with 88 new deaths recorded on Sunday alone. The Telugu state now has 99,129 active cases. The total number of fatalities in Andhra now stands at 3,884.

AP crossed the one lakh mark on July 27. But the state added another lakh in a matter of just 11 days and the trend continued thereafter as the state kept adding a lakh fresh cases after every 1o days or so.

The only good thing about AP is that the state continues to aggressively test with 64,748 tests per every million population. However, when it comes to recovery rate, Tamil Nadu is better placed with over 85%.