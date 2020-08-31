160th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,624,613

76,664

Recovered

2,775,194

64,475

Deaths

64,646

1,018

Maharashtra78068956240124399 Andhra Pradesh4247673217543884 Tamil Nadu4220853621337231 Karnataka3359282422295589 Uttar Pradesh2256321675433423 Delhi1733901541714426 West Bengal1597851309523176 Bihar135013117305688 Telangana12496392837827 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Other News 31 Aug 2020
Nation, In Other News

Air India has been an asset: Hardeep Puri hopeful of privatising Air India in 2020

ANI
Published Aug 31, 2020, 10:12 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2020, 10:12 am IST
The government should not be running airports and airlines, our government rules should be applied to commercial entities, Puri said
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he is hopeful of completing Air India's privatization process within 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he is hopeful of completing Air India's privatization process within 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The government should not be running airports and airlines Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday adding that he is hopeful of completing Air India's privatization process within 2020.

"Air India has been an asset and has a very good record, very trained professional people. But, the government should not be running airports and airlines, our government rules should be applied to commercial entities," Puri said at a meeting held via video conferencing on Sunday.

 

"It is important that as a growing concern, one that is attractive to potential bidders we should privatize it. I am hopeful that we will complete its privatization process this year," he added.

Earlier this month, the central government had extended the deadline for expression of interest for proposed strategic disinvestment of Air India for two months till October 30, in view of the prevailing situation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The earlier last date for expression of interest, as per the seventh corrigendum issued on June 25, 2020, was till 5 pm on August 31. The government has initiated the process of divesting its share from Air India and is looking for suitable bidders.

 

The Civil Aviation Minister further defended the move for the privatization of airports by the Centre by stating that during the erstwhile Congress rule they had "privatised the Delhi, Mumbai airports."


Tags: hardeep singh puri, airport authority of india, civil aviation ministry, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


