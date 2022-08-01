Hyderabad police: Loud music at night to end soon

Incidentally, when loud drum beats continued into the wee hours of Sunday near his house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand called the police helpline to lodge a complaint. (DC)

Hyderabad: Loud noise in the neighbourhood late into the night will soon be a thing of the past, said Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand.

Incidentally, when loud drum beats continued into the wee hours of Sunday near his house in Jubilee Hills, Anand called the police helpline to lodge a complaint. Almost immediately, a Rakshak patrol car responded and stopped the drummers.

“I did not reveal my identity,” Anand explained on Sunday. “I was happy with the response of my emergency and Dial 100 response system and the patrol cars and Blue Colts. There will be a similar response irrespective of who calls 100 for help,” Anand said.

Anand said that the city police were planning to launch an initiative against noise pollution after 10 pm.

“We used to get many calls about noise from pubs. That has been reduced considerably after we met and counselled pub and eatery owners two months back,” he said.

Blocking roads and midnight parties with loud music had become a matter of serious concern for citizens, especially senior citizens with heart diseases and students preparing for examinations.

“Recently my neighbour organised a music party in our locality. He erected a shamiana that blocked the road. His friends and family drank and danced to high decibel music causing nuisance in the locality,” said Sumit Kumar, a software engineer from BK Guda.

“I am 80 plus and I have undergone a bypass surgery. Recently a businessman organised his daughter’s engagement party late in the night. I would appreciate it if the police take steps to restrict loud music during late night parties,” P Sunderaiah of Bogulkunta said.

Exposure to high sound decibels can indirectly affect patients with a weak heart while children, who are continuously exposed to such high music, can develop hearing defects, cautioned Dr. Deepak Deshpande, former principal of Gandhi Medical College (GMC).