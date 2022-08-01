  
Nation Other News 31 Jul 2022 Hyderabad police: Lo ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad police: Loud music at night to end soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Aug 1, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 7:00 am IST
Incidentally, when loud drum beats continued into the wee hours of Sunday near his house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand called the police helpline to lodge a complaint. (DC)
 Incidentally, when loud drum beats continued into the wee hours of Sunday near his house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand called the police helpline to lodge a complaint. (DC)

Hyderabad: Loud noise in the neighbourhood late into the night will soon be a thing of the past, said Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand.

Incidentally, when loud drum beats continued into the wee hours of Sunday near his house in Jubilee Hills, Anand called the police helpline to lodge a complaint. Almost immediately, a Rakshak patrol car responded and stopped the drummers.

“I did not reveal my identity,” Anand explained on Sunday. “I was happy with the response of my emergency and Dial 100 response system and the patrol cars and Blue Colts. There will be a similar response irrespective of who calls 100 for help,” Anand said.

Anand said that the city police were planning to launch an initiative against noise pollution after 10 pm.

“We used to get many calls about noise from pubs. That has been reduced considerably after we met and counselled pub and eatery owners two months back,” he said.

Blocking roads and midnight parties with loud music had become a matter of serious concern for citizens, especially senior citizens with heart diseases and students preparing for examinations.

“Recently my neighbour organised a music party in our locality. He erected a shamiana that blocked the road. His friends and family drank and danced to high decibel music causing nuisance in the locality,” said Sumit Kumar, a software engineer from BK Guda.

“I am 80 plus and I have undergone a bypass surgery. Recently a businessman organised his daughter’s engagement party late in the night. I would appreciate it if the police take steps to restrict loud music during late night parties,” P Sunderaiah of Bogulkunta said.

Exposure to high sound decibels can indirectly affect patients with a weak heart while children, who are continuously exposed to such high music, can develop hearing defects, cautioned Dr. Deepak Deshpande, former principal of Gandhi Medical College (GMC).

...
Tags: noise pollution, hyderabad police commissioner c.v. anand
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In UP, a madrasa student from Karnataka, Farukh, was held by the NIA for suspected terror links from Deoband. — DC File Image

NIA teams raid towns in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, detain six

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

The plan with the new service provider was better and came at half the price, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said on Sunday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad police drop BSNL, shift to Airtel

Students and parents alleged that the institute collecting Rs 700 from each student at the time of admissions as ‘insurance cover’ was a scam. — Representational Image/DC

Parents of IIIT Basar students detained in city



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Murmu even had to swim to reach the school

We used to walk to school barefooted and manage with one pair of dress for a whole year. But it did not give us any sense of inferiority as there was little scope of comparison. All the people of the area were living under similar conditions. We were all happy with our forests, streams and nature, Murmu (in picture) had said in an interview. — Twitter

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->