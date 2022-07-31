95 ghost houses identified in KMC limits as registration frauds come to light

It is to be noted that there are no government lands in BC Colony and registrations must only be done on the names of female household members. As per the rules, the deed will be transferred to the male member only in the case of his spouse’s death. — Representational Image/PTI

Khammam: Ninety-five properties, falling in BC Colony, Danavaigudem and YSR Colony in the Khammam municipal corporation limits, have been registered with false land certificates with the civic body issuing house numbers on the fake documents, as part of property-grabbing efforts by unsocial elements.

In one such instance at Raparthinagar of BC Colony, a fake property certificate issued in the name of B. Vinay Kumar was granted a house number in 2004, along with a PTIN (property tax identification number). However, the fraud came to light only 15 days ago as it was found that the land certificate was not issued by the Khammam urban tahsildar’s office.

Further, it was revealed that one of the beneficiaries was the brother of a revenue inspector in Ward 10.

It is to be noted that there are no government lands in BC Colony and registrations must only be done on the names of female household members. As per the rules, the deed will be transferred to the male member only in the case of his spouse’s death.

In the instance stated above, it was found that the revenue inspector and officer failed to follow the due process of sending the certificate to the tahsildar for a check.

N. Sankar, a social activist, said that lakhs of rupees are changing hands due to such practices and unsocial elements were claiming ownership after getting the allotments on fake certificates. He said that the cases can be easily checked with cross-referencing certificates with the tahsildar’s office, but higher officials were not responding to complaints on the issue.