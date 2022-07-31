  
Nation Other News 31 Jul 2022 95 ghost houses iden ...
Nation, In Other News

95 ghost houses identified in KMC limits as registration frauds come to light

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 31, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2022, 1:34 am IST
It is to be noted that there are no government lands in BC Colony and registrations must only be done on the names of female household members. As per the rules, the deed will be transferred to the male member only in the case of his spouse’s death. — Representational Image/PTI
 It is to be noted that there are no government lands in BC Colony and registrations must only be done on the names of female household members. As per the rules, the deed will be transferred to the male member only in the case of his spouse’s death. — Representational Image/PTI

Khammam: Ninety-five properties, falling in BC Colony, Danavaigudem and YSR Colony in the Khammam municipal corporation limits, have been registered with false land certificates with the civic body issuing house numbers on the fake documents, as part of property-grabbing efforts by unsocial elements. 

In one such instance at Raparthinagar of BC Colony, a fake property certificate issued in the name of B. Vinay Kumar was granted a house number in 2004, along with a PTIN (property tax identification number). However, the fraud came to light only 15 days ago as it was found that the land certificate was not issued by the Khammam urban tahsildar’s office.

Further, it was revealed that one of the beneficiaries was the brother of a revenue inspector in Ward 10.

It is to be noted that there are no government lands in BC Colony and registrations must only be done on the names of female household members. As per the rules, the deed will be transferred to the male member only in the case of his spouse’s death.

In the instance stated above, it was found that the revenue inspector and officer failed to follow the due process of sending the certificate to the tahsildar for a check.

N. Sankar, a social activist, said that lakhs of rupees are changing hands due to such practices and unsocial elements were claiming ownership after getting the allotments on fake certificates. He said that the cases can be easily checked with cross-referencing certificates with the tahsildar’s office, but higher officials were not responding to complaints on the issue.

...
Tags: property grabbing in khammam
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 01 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Splendid, historic moment on August 15: PM

Chikoti Praveen Kumar (Credit: Instagram/@chikotipraveen444)

ED to grill Chikoti and associates today

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP AP State President Somu Veerraju and others visit Bhatlapenumarru village of National Flag Designer Pingali Venkaiah as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Krishna District. (Photo By Arrangement.)

Kishan Reddy invites Pingali Venkayya’s kin to I-Day fete in Delhi

Residential areas inundated in recent rains in Hyderabad's Chaderghat. (DC Image)

Central aid for TS flood damage only after fresh assessment



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Murmu even had to swim to reach the school

We used to walk to school barefooted and manage with one pair of dress for a whole year. But it did not give us any sense of inferiority as there was little scope of comparison. All the people of the area were living under similar conditions. We were all happy with our forests, streams and nature, Murmu (in picture) had said in an interview. — Twitter

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->