Hyderabad: The Full Court of Telangana High Court and Telangana High Court Advocates Association on Friday bid farewell to Justice Challa Kodanaram, who is due for superannuation on Saturday.

At the event, Chief Justice Hima Kohli took special note of the legal principles that Justice Kodanaram adhered to during his tenure and recalled several landmark judgments delivered by him.

Justice Kodanaram was born in 1959 at Challavaripalli village, Tadipatri taluk, Anantapur district. He had schooling at Challavaripalli and Tadipatri and graduated in Science from Satyasai College, White Fields, Bangalore.

He obtained his law degree from the University Law College of Andhra University. He was enrolled as advocate on June 24, 1988, in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh, and took charge as Judge of the High court on September 8, 2014.

In his tenure, the judge had disposed of around 80,000 cases and around 30,000 miscellaneous petitions.

At the felicitation event by the High Court Advocates Association, its president Ponnam Ashok Goud said Justice Kodandaram had been seized of the problems of advocates and he was always co-operative with the Bar.