129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Other News 31 Jul 2020 Nine die in Andhra P ...
Nation, In Other News

Nine die in Andhra Pradesh after consuming sanitizer mixed with soft drinks

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
Kurichedu is currently under lockdown due to spurt in coronavirus cases and as such the liquor vends are also shut for the past few days
Liquor trouble in Andhra Pradesh.
 Liquor trouble in Andhra Pradesh.

Amaravati: At least nine persons died after allegedly consuming sanitizer in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, police said.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, who visited Kurichedu mandal headquarters, said the people had been consuming sanitizer for the past few days, mixing it with water and soft drinks.

 

"We are also investigating whether they laced the sanitizer with any other toxic substances," the SP said.

"Their family members say these people have been consuming sanitizer for the past ten days. We are sending the sanitizer stocks, being sold in the area, for examination," the SP added.

Kurichedu is currently under lockdown due to spurt in coronavirus cases and as such the liquor vends are also shut for the past few days.

Habitual tipplers, however, were said to be consuming sanitizer that has alcohol content, apart from illicitly distilled arrack.

 

Two beggars near a temple were the first to fall victim on Thursday night.

While one of them was found dead at the spot, another died in the government hospital in Darsi town, police said.

A third person was also taken to the Darsi hospital late on Thursday night after he fell unconscious but he was declared brought dead.

Six others who fell ill after allegedly consuming sanitizer, succumbed on Friday morning.

A couple of other persons, who fell ill after consuming sanitizer, were undergoing treatment at their residences in the village, the police added.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, bars and liquor shops, liqour death, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo Volunteers spray disinfectant inside an ambulance during the launch of free ambulance service for COVID-9 patients by private donor at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Unlock 3.0 Karnataka: Sunday lockdown, night curfews removed; Theatres have to wait

Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court to Centre: Ensure salaries are paid to healthcare workers on time

Parents are mystified how the New Education Policy 2020 will be implemented, especially its emphasis on learning in the mother tongue. (PTI file photo)

New NEP is nice but what is Hyderabad's mother tongue?

Representational image.

Kerala Muslims mark subdued Bakrid amid coronavirus restrictions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Blast near Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia, 3 foreign experts hurt

File photo of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI)

What infrastructure? Help us pay employee salaries, pension first: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry indicated that owing to a financial crunch, all its infrastructure projects will be affected

Assam, Bihar bear the brunt of nature's fury as floods affect 37 lakh people

Villagers move to a safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district in Bihar. PTI photo

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham