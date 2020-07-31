129th Day Of Lockdown

Krishna river board tells Andhra to stop work on Rayalaseema irrigation project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Jul 31, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Government of Andhra Pradesh told that even calling for tenders would violate the AP Reorganisation Act
Telangana is opposing the Andhra Pradesh government's Rayalaseema lift irrigation project.
 Telangana is opposing the Andhra Pradesh government's Rayalaseema lift irrigation project.

Amamravati: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed the government of Andhra Pradesh to stop work on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme as it violates provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA) 2014.

KRMB member Harikesh Meena sent a letter to Andhra Pradesh special chief secretary for water resources development stating that even calling for tenders for work on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme would violate the APRA.

 

Citing letters written by the AP government, Harikesh Meena said granting admi-nistrative approval to new projects vide GoAP G0 RT No 203 dated May 5, 2020, is a violation of Section 84 and para-7 of the Eleventh Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

As the AP government has not submitted the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) to KRMB or the Central Water Commission for appraisal, KRMB has directed that “the government of Andhra Pradesh shall not go ahead with the project till the same was appraised by KRMB/CWC and the sanction of Apex Council is obtained.”

 

He said the Telangana government has complained to it that AP has begun the tender process for the irrigation project in violation of the instructions of the KRMB.

Tags: rayalaseema lift irrigation project, river water dispute, telangana-andhra river waters, krishna river
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


