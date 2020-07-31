129th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,639,350

54,750

Recovered

1,059,093

37,425

Deaths

35,786

783

Maharashtra41179824861514729 Tamil Nadu2399781781783841 Delhi1344031197243936 Andhra Pradesh130557600241281 Karnataka118632466942230 Uttar Pradesh81039468031587 West Bengal67692462561536 Telangana6071744572505 Gujarat60285441762414 Bihar4800131673285 Rajasthan4093629231667 Assam384082908194 Haryana3425427340417 Madhya Pradesh3096821657857 Odisha3037819746205 Kerala223041215971 Jammu and Kashmir1986911842365 Punjab1554610509370 Jharkhand103994176103 Chhatisgarh8856592151 Uttarakhand7065399676 Goa5704400542 Tripura4503296221 Puducherry3298195848 Himachal Pradesh2506138713 Manipur250516724 Nagaland15666254 Arunachal Pradesh14848273 Chandigarh101664714 Meghalaya8032105 Sikkim6102141 Mizoram4092340
Nation Other News 31 Jul 2020 Covid patients to be ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid patients to be allowed to have attendants near them

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 31, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Theh central government has written to the states directing them to make space for patient attendants
Hospitals will be told to create a space for patients' attendants. (DC file photo: K Narasimha Murthy)
 Hospitals will be told to create a space for patients' attendants. (DC file photo: K Narasimha Murthy)

Hyderabad: Covid-19 patients may soon be able to have an attendant with them in the hospital.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to the chief secretaries of all state governments that a ‘willing attendant of the patient’ can be cleared to remain in an ‘area earmarked by the hospital’.

 

Union health secretary Preeti Sudan said in the letter (dated July 26) that Covid-designated hospitals should create a help desk “accessible physically as well as by telephone” from where the well-being of patients admitted in hospital can be enquired.

Following receipt of the letter, the Telangana health department on Wednesday issued a note to the Director of Health Services, Commissioner Family Health, and Director of Medical Education to implement the instructions from the Centre.

In addition, the Centre also directed the states that all Covid-19 hospitals should install CCTV cameras to facilitate patient management and “for screening of footage by designated authorities or bodies” when remedial action is required. CCTV cameras should also be installed in areas handling the bodies of Covid-19 patients who have succumbed to the pandemic.

 

Further, the states have also been instructed to set up a team of doctors and other experts for inspecting hospitals treating Covid-19 patients. The team will make its recommendations to the state governments. The respective chief secretaries have been told to set up these committees in a week.

The Centre said the directions follow a Supreme Court order dated June 19 in a case on proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and a dignified handling of dead bodies, among other issues.

...
Tags: patient attedants, coronavirus patients, hospitals covid attendants
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu government renames three Metro Rail stations in Chennai after Anna, MGR & Jaya. (PTI Photo)

Three Metro stations in Chennai renamed after Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: AP)

Never compromised on Crime, corruption and communalism: Nitish Kumar

Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan politics: Gehlot MLAs to be shifted to another hotel in Jaisalmer

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

Hike in horse trading rates after session called: Gehlot



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Blast near Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia, 3 foreign experts hurt

File photo of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI)

What infrastructure? Help us pay employee salaries, pension first: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry indicated that owing to a financial crunch, all its infrastructure projects will be affected

Assam, Bihar bear the brunt of nature's fury as floods affect 37 lakh people

Villagers move to a safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district in Bihar. PTI photo

In Mumbai, civic staff lock up an entire housing society of 18 buildings

Residents of Navjivan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai negotiate with civic staff at one of the gates to their complex. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham