Nation Other News 31 Jul 2019 Supreme Court seeks ...
Nation, In Other News

Supreme Court seeks report on Unnao rape victim's letter from secretary-general

PTI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 11:56 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 11:56 am IST
The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report on the accident of the Unnao rape case victim.
Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, sought a report from its secretary-general as to why a letter written by the Unnao rape victim to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, apprehending threat to her life, was not placed before him.

"Unfortunately, the letter is yet to see the light of the day and yet the newspapers flashed it as if I have read the letter," Justice Gogoi said.

 

The observations came when senior lawyer V Giri, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in child rape cases, sought the urgent listing of the Unnao rape case.

The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report by Thursday on the accident of the Unnao rape case victim.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday.

She was travelling with her family when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state's Rae Bareli district.

Two of her family members were killed in the accident while her lawyer also sustained serious injuries. The woman's family has filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash

...
Tags: unnao rape case, cji
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kageri, who represents the Sirsi constituency was accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other senior party leaders during filing of nomination. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA Vishweshar Hegde elected as Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Goud, who represents Secunderabad, reportedly pushed wads of Rs 500 notes in the child’s mouth while the child kept playing the drums. (Photo: Screengrab)

T'gana Dy Speaker stuffs cash in boy's mouth, faces backlash; see video

Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the president’s post after the loss in the general elections in May this year. (Photo: File)

Congress may get interim President by this weekend: report

The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and was missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah calls for fair investigation into death of CCD owner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Practical Galaxy Note 10 feature makes it Samsung’s best smartphone ever

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature an IP69 rating.
 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's hot kissing pics confirm that they are dating

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s game-changing iPhone redesign takes shape

Apple will add two-game-changing moves for its 2020 iPhones and this will feature cutting-edge technology that will be included in the iPhone 11. (Concept Photo)
 

Guru Randhawa confirms being attacked in Canada, shares post on social media

Guru Randhawa. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone 11R spotted with Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in same hands-on photo

First look at the Apple iPhone 11R,
 

Gone with the wind: Mandira Bedi's hot pictures prove that age is just a number; see

Mandira Bedi. (Photos: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

V G Siddhartha: From son of plantation owner to founding India’s biggest coffee chain

Inspired by a chat with the owners of Tchibo, a German coffee chain, Siddhartha decided to open his own chain of cafes in a country that had no formative cultural grounding in cappuccinos. (Photo: AFP)

3 Navy officers face court martial for INS Betwa warship accident

INS Betwa, a guided-missile frigate, tipped over and crashed to its side while undocking in Mumbai on Monday, in what the Navy described as an ‘unprecedented and sad’ incident. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar's Siwan jail administration releases wrong prisoner

While prisoner Gul Mohammad had got bail from the ADJ Rajkumar's court in Siwan, the release order issued by the clerk Abhay Singh was for a certain Gul Mohammad alias Lalan Nat, who is still being tried in the Patna High Court. (Representational Image)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: 'Truck was overspeeding on wrong side, driver fled,' say witnesses
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham