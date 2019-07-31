Nation Other News 31 Jul 2019 CJI allows CBI to fi ...
Nation, In Other News

CJI allows CBI to file FIR against HC judge under Prevention of Corruption Act

ANI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
An in-house panel was constituted by the then CJI comprising three High Court Chief Justices to inquire into the allegations.
It may be noted that a case cannot be filed against a sitting judge without the permission of the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)
 It may be noted that a case cannot be filed against a sitting judge without the permission of the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi has given permission to the CBI to lodge an FIR against Justice S N Shukla of Allahabad High Court, Lucknow bench, under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Former Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra had ordered a preliminary inquiry against Justice Shukla after receiving a complaint from UP Advocate General, Raghvendra Singh, who had accused the judge of serious judicial misconduct.

 

Later, an in-house panel was constituted by the then CJI comprising three High Court Chief Justices to inquire into the allegations.

The panel had found Justice Shukla guilty of giving favours to a private medical college by extending deadline for MBBS admission of students. The order by Justice Shukla was in violation of a Supreme Court order.

Reportedly, Justice Shukla was also asked to resign or take voluntary retirement by the former Chief Justice Dipak Misra. However, Shukla declined following which judicial work was withdrawn from him in 2018.

The CBI had written to the Chief Justice Gogoi seeking permission to investigate Justice Shukla in the case.

It may be noted that a case cannot be filed against a sitting judge without the permission of the Chief Justice of India.

...
Tags: supreme court, allahabad hc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Raghavendra was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)

TN class 10 boy stabbed with scissors, beaten using cricket stump: Police

'The issue was raised in zero-hour discussion by a member in the House. We will do all the paperwork and other formalities required in this regard. Chenna Poda is a traditional delicacy and is used in all functions, including marriages and other celebrations. It is also associated with the Jagannath temple and is offered to the Lord Jagannath,' said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister of State, Dibya Shankar Mishra. (Photo: File I Representataional)

After Rasagola, Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa

The case was handed over to the CBI yesterday after a formal request was made by the state government to the Centre for a probe by the agency. (Photo: File)

Hope UP govt will ensure justice to Unnao rape victim's family: Akhilesh

It was a worldwide problem in equids for several centuries, but this disease was eradicated from most countries by the mid-1900s. Outbreaks are now uncommon and reported from limited geographic areas. (Photo: ANI)

Glanders fear in Chhattisgarh: Mare injected with anaesthesia to her death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Rasagola, Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa

'The issue was raised in zero-hour discussion by a member in the House. We will do all the paperwork and other formalities required in this regard. Chenna Poda is a traditional delicacy and is used in all functions, including marriages and other celebrations. It is also associated with the Jagannath temple and is offered to the Lord Jagannath,' said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister of State, Dibya Shankar Mishra. (Photo: File I Representataional)
 

Celebrities may face jail term for featuring in misleading advertisements

Misleading advertisements set on virtually any medium will be penalise under the Consumer Protection Bill 2019. (Representational Image)
 

Hyderabad gets its first private space museum in collaboration with ISRO

Dr BG Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre said, 'A few years back there was an international week of space exhibition. We coordinated the event in c0llaboartion with ISRO.' (Photo; ANI)
 

Ranveer Singh shares cute picture of sister sunbathing in swimsuit on her birthday

Ranveer Singh.
 

Practical Galaxy Note 10 feature makes it Samsung’s best smartphone ever

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature an IP69 rating.
 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's hot kissing pics confirm that they are dating

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Chhattisgarh: Teacher suspended after being found drunk in classroom

Locals were demanding strictest action against the teacher from the authorities after they were informed by the students about the teacher's conduct and had gone to wake him up in the classroom. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad gets its first private space museum in collaboration with ISRO

Dr BG Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre said, 'A few years back there was an international week of space exhibition. We coordinated the event in c0llaboartion with ISRO.' (Photo; ANI)

V G Siddhartha: From son of plantation owner to founding India’s biggest coffee chain

Inspired by a chat with the owners of Tchibo, a German coffee chain, Siddhartha decided to open his own chain of cafes in a country that had no formative cultural grounding in cappuccinos. (Photo: AFP)

3 Navy officers face court martial for INS Betwa warship accident

INS Betwa, a guided-missile frigate, tipped over and crashed to its side while undocking in Mumbai on Monday, in what the Navy described as an ‘unprecedented and sad’ incident. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar's Siwan jail administration releases wrong prisoner

While prisoner Gul Mohammad had got bail from the ADJ Rajkumar's court in Siwan, the release order issued by the clerk Abhay Singh was for a certain Gul Mohammad alias Lalan Nat, who is still being tried in the Patna High Court. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham