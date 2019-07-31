Nation Other News 31 Jul 2019 Bill taken in Lok Sa ...
Nation, In Other News

Bill taken in Lok Sabha to set up single Water Disputes Tribunal

ANI
Published Jul 31, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
The Bill seeks to streamline the adjudication of inter-state river water disputes and make the present institutional architecture robust.
The committee will be required to give its award in one year with a six-month extension if required. (Photo: File)
 The committee will be required to give its award in one year with a six-month extension if required. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, took up for consideration a bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner.

Moving the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that 99 per cent of the area of 24 identified basins was inter-state and there were water disputes between states during British rule also.

 

The minister said the Bill provides for the creation of dispute resolution committees to provide an institutional mechanism for states to resolve their disputes before these go to the tribunal.

The committee will be required to give its award in one year with a six-month extension if required.

Referring to nine tribunals set up to resolve inter-state water disputes, he said four have given their awards and the time taken has varied from seven to 28 years.

He said the final award of Ravi Beas Tribunal had not come even after over three decades.

The minister said the work on amendments to the bill started in 2013 and the bill was tabled in Parliament in 2017 after which it was referred to the standing committee.

"The present bill incorporates suggestions of the standing committee," he said.
He said while there were disputes between states, there were also 107 documented agreements which had been implemented in good spirit.

The Bill seeks to streamline the adjudication of inter-state river water disputes and make the present institutional architecture robust.

It provides for dissolution of existing tribunals and the water disputes pending adjudication before these existing tribunals will be transferred to the new tribunal.

The single tribunal can have different benches and the decision on a dispute will be required to be made in two years.

...
Tags: lok sabha, water disputes tribunal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Youth Congress worker hacked to death in Kerala

The company’s response was widely praised on social media. (Photo: File)

MP man cancels order for ‘non-Hindu’ delivery boy. Check out Zomato’s response

On Monday, Balakrishnan's lawyer argued that he had an objection to giving his DNA samples, to which the court said he would have to do so. (Photo: File)

Kerala CPM leader's son to face paternity test in rape case

Both government and privately-run universities are supposed to submit their reports before the Assembly. (Photo: Representational)

Odisha: Speaker tells govt to table audit report of universities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hello Sunny Leone?: Dialogue in ‘Arjun Patiala’ leaves Delhi man's phone buzzing

It all started with a scene from Arjun Patiala where the character played by Sunny Leone shared her phone number with another character in the film. (Photo: File)
 

Woman married her dog after 221 failed dates

The wedding took place on TV, on an episode of ‘This Morning’ and it left all the viewers baffled. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Dhanush to remake Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' in Tamil?

Dhanush and Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: Instagram)
 

After Rasagola, Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa

'The issue was raised in zero-hour discussion by a member in the House. We will do all the paperwork and other formalities required in this regard. Chenna Poda is a traditional delicacy and is used in all functions, including marriages and other celebrations. It is also associated with the Jagannath temple and is offered to the Lord Jagannath,' said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister of State, Dibya Shankar Mishra. (Photo: File I Representataional)
 

Celebrities may face jail term for featuring in misleading advertisements

Misleading advertisements set on virtually any medium will be penalise under the Consumer Protection Bill 2019. (Representational Image)
 

Hyderabad gets its first private space museum in collaboration with ISRO

Dr BG Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre said, 'A few years back there was an international week of space exhibition. We coordinated the event in c0llaboartion with ISRO.' (Photo; ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hello Sunny Leone?: Dialogue in ‘Arjun Patiala’ leaves Delhi man's phone buzzing

It all started with a scene from Arjun Patiala where the character played by Sunny Leone shared her phone number with another character in the film. (Photo: File)

Chhattisgarh: Teacher suspended after being found drunk in classroom

Locals were demanding strictest action against the teacher from the authorities after they were informed by the students about the teacher's conduct and had gone to wake him up in the classroom. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad gets its first private space museum in collaboration with ISRO

Dr BG Sidharth, Director, BM Birla Science Centre said, 'A few years back there was an international week of space exhibition. We coordinated the event in c0llaboartion with ISRO.' (Photo; ANI)

V G Siddhartha: From son of plantation owner to founding India’s biggest coffee chain

Inspired by a chat with the owners of Tchibo, a German coffee chain, Siddhartha decided to open his own chain of cafes in a country that had no formative cultural grounding in cappuccinos. (Photo: AFP)

Goa govt endeavors to reserve 80% jobs in state-subsidised factories for locals

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham