Tobacco has 200 cancer-causing chemicals

NELLORE: With 7,000 harmful chemicals, including over 200 that cause cancer, tobacco is the most harmful plant ever grown by mankind. At least 95 percent of people with cancers of mouth and lung use tobacco habitually, underlined Dr. N Kannan, head, Tobacco Cessation Clinic, Narayana Dental College and Hospital (NDCH).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2022 on Tuesday, he explained that chemicals in tobacco narrow down blood vessels in the body, leading to increased blood pressure, heart attacks, stroke, chronic obstructive lung disease and reduced memory.

“In addition, these carcinogenic chemicals react with DNA within our body cells, forming DNA adducts and mutations, which can cause cancers of lung, mouth, breast and prostate.

Further, tobacco usage causes tremors within hands, reduces neuromuscular coordination, leads to greying of hair, wrinkles on face, halitosis or bad smell, dryness of mouth, periodontal destruction, loss of teeth, and causes pre-cancers and cancers of mouth,” the senior doctor warned.

He said these changes occur gradually in some people and quickly among others, based on their genetic makeup. Many of the genetic changes are transmitted to next generations, which increase their risk of developing cancers.

According to Dr. Kannan, tobacco usage also reduces sperm count and sperm motility in males and can cause abortions among females.

Importantly, being in presence of a smoker is equally dangerous. The passive smokers end up inhaling lot of harmful chemicals as second-hand smoke. They are at equal or sometimes higher risk than smokers themselves, based on the quantity of smoke inhaled. Residues of tobacco deposited by smokers on vegetables and fruits can get into our body as third-hand smoke, which can also be very dangerous. This is the reason why fruits or vegetables should be washed thoroughly before consuming.

“We should avoid consuming food items kept in open, as tobacco residues from smokers can get deposited on them. Let us be sensible and avoid tobacco to be healthier,” Dr. Kannan underlined.