HDFC bank customer gets Rs 18 cr deposit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published May 31, 2022
Updated May 31, 2022, 1:21 am IST
A few hours later, his current account was frozen by the bank, which informed the customer that the credit was because of technical issues
 A file photo of HDFC Bank. (Representational Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Venkat Reddy, a 40-year-old mobile shop owner at  Vikarabad, became a crorepati overnight with a message on his mobile phone stating that Rs 18.50 crore was credited to his current account.

A few hours later, his current account was frozen by the bank, which informed the customer that the credit was because of technical issues.
Quite ironically, similar credit messages were sent by HDFC Bank to at least 100 account holders, including from AP and Tamil Nadu.

 

Venkat Reddy, who has a current account with HDFC Bank, Vikarabad branch, said “I woke up with the text message and was stunned after noticing that Rs 18.50 crore was credited to my account. I immediately brought it to the notice of the bank officials,” Venkat Reddy said.

Even as there was no official statement from the bank, the officials are likely to allow customers to utilise their services once they find out the reasons for the faux pas.

Tags: technical issues, hdfc bank
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


