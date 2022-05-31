Nation Other News 31 May 2022 Archbishop prefers H ...
Archbishop prefers Hyderabad, won’t shift to Rome

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 31, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated May 31, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Rev. Anthony returned to the city from Kerala after attending the bishop’s conference
Archi Bishop Poola Anthony was welcomed at bishop house secundrabad after he was declared as cardinal. (Photo: DC/ Deepak Deshpande)
Hyderabad: Archbishop of Hyderabad Rev. Poola Anthony received a grand welcome by the clergy, heads of the Catholic institutions and other important members of the archdiocese and a guard of honour by students, at the bishop’s house in Secunderabad on Monday.

Most Rev. Anthony returned to the city from Kerala after attending the bishop’s conference, where it was officially announced that the Pope had chosen him as a cardinal.

 

Nuncio, a papal ambassador to India from the Vatican, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who was at this conference, read the Pope’s decision on Sunday. He is one of two Indians from 21 new cardinals chosen from all over the world.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Archbishop Poola Anthony said, “Indeed it’s a great moment for believers from the Telugu states as a Telugu bishop has been elevated to such a high position. This is a special moment for the Telugu catholic community. Most south Indian bishops celebrated the news and congratulated me.”

 

“This is a divine decision. My responsibilities will increase as I will be working closely with Pope Francis. I will concentrate on social work, enhancing educational opportunities for the underprivileged, being there for the underprivileged in medical services and other such needs,” he said.

“Contrary to doubts that I could be moving to Rome, I wish to affirm that I will be here at the Hyderabad archdiocese. I will execute whatever tasks I am given by the Pope,” he said.

Tags: archbishop, cardinal, archbishop of hyderabad rev. poola anthony
