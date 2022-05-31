ATA says air traffic increased in Andhra Pradesh

Naresh Kumar said 14,852 flights arrived in Visakhapatnam in 2021-22 financial year which was 10.671 in the previous year, registering a growth of 28 per cent. — Representational image/By arrangement

Visakhapatnam: Air traffic and cargo increased in Andhra Pradesh during the last financial year compared to corresponding previous year, according to O. Naresh Kumar of AP Air Travellers Association.

Naresh Kumar on Tuesday said there was an impressive growth in Tirupati which registered a 77 per cent increase in the domestic and international passenger traffic.

Around 6.23 lakh people used the Tirupati airport in 2021-22 which was 3.52 lakh in the previous financial year of 2020-21. Similarly, Visakhapatnam International Airport registered 16.10 lakh passengers compared to 11.13 lakh in 2020-21 financial year with a growth of 45 per cent. Vijayawada handled 6.25 lakh passengers in 2021-22 which was 5.07 lakh in the previous year. Rajamahendravaram recorded 2.75 lakh passengers compared to 2.04 lakh passengers in the previous year.

About the aircraft movement, Naresh Kumar said 14,852 flights arrived in Visakhapatnam in 2021-22 financial year which was 10.671 in the previous year, registering a growth of 28 per cent.

Vijaywada received 9,528 flights compared to 7,423 flights in the previous year (22 per cent growth), Rajamahendravaram 7,019 flights compared to 5,682 flights in the previous year (19 per cent growth) and Tirupati 8,158 flights compared to 4,612 flights in the previous year (43 per cent growth).

Naresh Kumar said air cargo has also increased in the last financial year. Visakhapatnam handled 4,326 tonnes in 2021-22 financial year which was 3,778 tonnes in the previous year. Vijayawada handled 2,264 tonnes which was 1,989 tonnes in the previous year.

Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati carried no cargo in 2020-21 financial year. During the last financial year, Tirupati carried 83 tonnes and Rajamahendravaram 9 tonnes.

“There is a potential to increase further in terms of passenger traffic and air cargo,’’ Naresh Kumar said.