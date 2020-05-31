68th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 31 May 2020 Telangana is losing ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana is losing green: Under-test Osmania staffer allowed to go home to see mom

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 31, 2020, 9:43 am IST
Updated May 31, 2020, 9:43 am IST
From 25 just a week Telangana's green zones have come down to 15
People wait for medical attention at a public hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)
 People wait for medical attention at a public hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Over the past week, the number of green (corona free) zones in Telangana has come down from 25 to 15. What used to be an epidemic largely contained withing Hyderabad is slowingly turning into a statewide emergency.

Here's just one case of how that's taking place how Telangana is going from green to orange.

 

This is the case of just one worker at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. Despite collecting samples for a Covid-19 test, officials allowed the person to leave the city without keeping him in the designated isolation ward. The Covid-suspect visited his native place in Sugur village in Wanaparthy districts to see his parents. He was informed that he had tested positive only when he was returning to the city on Thursday night.

This led to the first Covid-19 positive case in Wanaparthy district. Fourteen primary contacts have been quarantined in Sugur.

The victim is an 22-year-old outsourcing employee, a data entry operator in the dietitian wing of Osmania General Hospital. He was tested as he showed Covid-19 symptoms. He has since been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

According to Dr Srujana, medical officer at Pebbair PHC, the patient spent around 30 minutes with his mother and spoke with his family members, relatives and a friend and had his evening meal before he left for Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

It was not clear how a Covid-19 suspect was allowed to leave the city after giving his samples, without being sent to isolation or home quarantine. He had also not been stamped for home quarantine.

Asked about this, authorities said they did not know whether he was sent to an isolation ward or not. They said they had no idea that he had travelled out of the the city.

With several districts reporting Covid-19 cases, they stand to be moved out of the ‘green zone’. The green zone list that had 25 districts a week ago has now been whittled down to 14.

The districts that are out of the green zone now are Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Jagitial, Wanaparthy, Warangal Urban, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nizamabad,  along with Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

...
Tags: telangana, red zone, green zone, coronavirus, osmania general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

U.S. President Donald Trump waves walking off Marine One. (AFP)

Trump wants India to join G7 summit

Hyderabad continues to report the highest number of coronavirus cases each day. (DC File Photo)

Two babies die of Covid, 4 TV journalists test positive in Telangana

The Osmania Medical College campus.

Covid flare-up at Hyderabad medical college: Students hid symptoms to study for exams

File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Rajnath talks tough with China, says this is not India of 1962



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Has the monsoon arrived in Kerala? Private forecaster Skymet says yes, IMD no

The Southwest Monsoon is nearly on Kerala's shores but not quite there yet, the India Meteorological Centre, which predicts its arrival on June 1, says. (Photo | Flickr - Vinoth Chandar)

Leopard attacks two people in Nashik's Indira Nagar area

Leopard attack in Nashik, injures two people in Indira Nagar. (PTI Photo)

31 doctors, 3 nurses have died of Covid-19

Representational image (PTI)

One dies in corporate hospital secretly treating COVID-19 patients

A jeweller who was in his 80s and bed-ridden for four years is suspected to have got infected at the hospital. He died on Thursday evening. (Representative Image | AFP)

Two UP guest workers who returned to their villages commit suicide

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham