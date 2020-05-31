Telangana is losing green: Under-test Osmania staffer allowed to go home to see mom

Hyderabad: Over the past week, the number of green (corona free) zones in Telangana has come down from 25 to 15. What used to be an epidemic largely contained withing Hyderabad is slowingly turning into a statewide emergency.

Here's just one case of how that's taking place how Telangana is going from green to orange.

This is the case of just one worker at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. Despite collecting samples for a Covid-19 test, officials allowed the person to leave the city without keeping him in the designated isolation ward. The Covid-suspect visited his native place in Sugur village in Wanaparthy districts to see his parents. He was informed that he had tested positive only when he was returning to the city on Thursday night.

This led to the first Covid-19 positive case in Wanaparthy district. Fourteen primary contacts have been quarantined in Sugur.

The victim is an 22-year-old outsourcing employee, a data entry operator in the dietitian wing of Osmania General Hospital. He was tested as he showed Covid-19 symptoms. He has since been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

According to Dr Srujana, medical officer at Pebbair PHC, the patient spent around 30 minutes with his mother and spoke with his family members, relatives and a friend and had his evening meal before he left for Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

It was not clear how a Covid-19 suspect was allowed to leave the city after giving his samples, without being sent to isolation or home quarantine. He had also not been stamped for home quarantine.

Asked about this, authorities said they did not know whether he was sent to an isolation ward or not. They said they had no idea that he had travelled out of the the city.

With several districts reporting Covid-19 cases, they stand to be moved out of the ‘green zone’. The green zone list that had 25 districts a week ago has now been whittled down to 14.

The districts that are out of the green zone now are Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Jagitial, Wanaparthy, Warangal Urban, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nizamabad, along with Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri.