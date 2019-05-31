Hyderabad: Lorry runs over man sleeping outside home

Jahangir was working as a lorry driver until about a year ago after which, he quit his job and began spending most of his time consuming alcohol at home.

Hyderabad: A man sleeping in front of his house in Jiapally, Bibinagar, was run over by a lorry that was reversing during early on Thursday.

The Rachakonda police identified the deceased as Mohammed Jahangir, 45, an unemployed man living in Jiapally. His wife reportedly left him around 12 years ago owing to his alcoholism and has been living separately with their two children in Ghatkesar ever since.

Jahangir was working as a lorry driver until about a year ago after which, he quit his job and began spending most of his time consuming alcohol at home. Around 9 am on Thursday, locals found it suspicious that Jahangir wasn’t moving at all and alerted the police, who found that he had been run over by a lorry.

“Jahangir had passed out on the street outside his house on Wednesday night. Around 11.30 pm, a lorry which was passing through the neighbourhood entered the same street in reverse and ran over him as a result of which, he died on the spot. In addition to the tyre marks found on his body, street taps were found broken as well,” said police.