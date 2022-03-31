Nation Other News 31 Mar 2022 TTD plans to resume ...
TTD plans to resume darshan for aged, differently-abled after a gap of two years

Published Mar 31, 2022
TTD has announced the postponement of the issuance of Angapradakshinam tokens from April 2 instead of March 31
 Following the increase in the number of Slotted Sarva darshan tokens (free darshan), the pilgrim rush in Tirumala has increased considerably. — Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to release the online quota for the month of April for specially abled and aged devotees on April 8 at 11 am. This category of darshan was dispensed by the TTD following Covid-19 pandemic. As the situation is limping back to normalcy, the TTD has decided to resume darshan for the aged, specially abled and devotees suffering from chronic diseases from April 9 onwards.

Unlike in the past, the pilgrims falling under this category, however, have to book darshan tickets (free of cost) in the online mode to avoid inconveniences. On Fridays, the devotees will be provided this darshan at 3 pm, while during the remaining days at 11 am.

 

On the other hand, TTD has announced the postponement of the issuance of Angapradakshinam tokens from April 2 instead of March 31, following some technical and administrative reasons. The devotees will be allowed for Angapradakshinam darshan from April 3 onwards.

The tokens will be issued at 2 pm every day at the counters in Pilgrims Amenities Complex -I in Tirumala, starting from April 2. Every day 750 tokens will be issued. However, the temple will not issue Angapradakshinam tokens on Thursdays due to Abhishekam and other sevas on Fridays.

 

Meanwhile, following the increase in the number of Slotted Sarva darshan tokens (free darshan), the pilgrim rush in Tirumala has increased considerably. After the Covid-19 cases dipped considerably, thanks to the lifting of Covid-19 curbs, there is a steady flow of pilgrims to the Tirumala temple after a lapse of two years.

Around 61,224 devotees visited the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara temple here on Wednesday, while 33,930 devotees made the offering of tonsure. TTD announced that the temple has earned Rs 4.04 crore through the offerings made by devotees in the Srivari hundi.

 

