Nation Other News 31 Mar 2021 Outer Ring Road in H ...
Nation, In Other News

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 31, 2021, 8:50 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 8:50 am IST
Officials said that over the years, the road was severely damaged specially in the Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch
To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)
 To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

Hyderabad: The Outer Ring Road (ORR) is set for a makeover and beautification after 12 years. Faced with problems of wear and tear, the road will be re-laid over a stretch of 158 km. To start with, a stretch of 25 km will be re-laid from Shamshabad to Gachibowli.

The HMDA has floated tenders of Rs.63.71 crore as also another one for `45 crore for an automated drip irrigation system for watering the plants on the medians.

 

According to HMDA officials, the authority would take up milling activities on the four-lane road on each side. To facilitate free flow of traffic during the restoration phase, two lanes would be kept open to motorists while work progressed on the other lanes. Though the speed limit has been restricted to 100 km per hour, the road is designed for travel at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

The works would be executed in a phases. To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. This would be done after conducting a “falling weight deflectometer” test.

 

Officials said that over the years, the road was severely damaged specially in the Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch where vehicular traffic is heavy during the peak hours. Once the HMDA begins the road repair works, motorists have to bear with the inconvenience for a week.

The work on the entire stretch will be completed in a span of three months, they said.

“This apart, the median and avenue along the 158km ORR will be embedded with an advanced drip irrigation system for watering the plants along the expressway. The system is being set up to ensure the healthy growth of saplings and to cut down on the expenditure on watering the saplings,” officials said.

 

The HMDA has floated tenders of Rs.8,03,32,120. Once the tenders are finalised, the agency should commence work within six months and it would undertake to maintain the road for a period of seven years.

Through drip irrigation, the HMDA would save about `35 crore in seven years. The HMDA has been spending about `30 crore a month for watering the saplings via use of water tankers.

Officials said the use of slow-moving water tankers to water the saplings on the medians resulted in several road accidents. This was also a time-consuming process. Hence, the state government decided to set up the drip irrigation system on the ORR. It will be installed in three rows along the median and three rows on the shoulder on either side, totaling nine rows on the main carriageway of the ORR.

 

In addition to this, sprinklers and a basic watering system would also be set up in all the inter-changes. The entire system will run on an automated platform. In case of any defect or leakage in the lines, this will be detected by the system automatically with a timely ‘switch on and off’ mechanism.

...
Tags: hmda, outer ring road hyderabad, shamshabad-gachibowli stretch, beautification of orr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers. (Image credit: Twitter)

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

It is significant that the Mizoram government had also issued guidelines directing officials to provide shelter to those coming from Myanmar after the violence. (Representational image: Twitter/@APRRN_)

Manipur lifts order to deny food, aid for Myanmar refugees

Nomula Bhagat started the campaign from Abhangapuram of Maadgulapalli mandal in Nalgonda district after filing his papers on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter@BagathNomula)

Nagarjun sagar bypoll: Candidates file papers on a sentimental note



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

COVID vaccine to cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham