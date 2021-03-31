Nation Other News 31 Mar 2021 COVID-19 situation g ...
Nation, In Other News

COVID-19 situation going from bad to worse: Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 31, 2021, 6:36 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 6:36 am IST
271 deaths and 56,211 cases were detected in the last 24 hours
As per the Union health ministry, the presence of foreign mutant variants of Covid-19 in the country is low. (Photo: PTI)
 As per the Union health ministry, the presence of foreign mutant variants of Covid-19 in the country is low. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Tuesday said the situation of Novel Coronavirus in India is going from "bad to worse” over the last few weeks and the whole nation is potentially at risk. “Trends show the virus is still very active... just when we think we can control it, it sparks back… We are facing an increasingly severe and intensive situation in some districts but the whole country is potentially at risk. The virus needs to be eliminated," said Dr V.K. Paul, the chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration.

He, however, denied that the mutated strains have a role to play in this surge. He also denied there is an Indian variant of the virus. “There is a concept of virus shift, drift and shift. There is no such thing as an Indian strain. It is not a cause to panic. Mutations are sporadic and not significant,” he said.

 

As per the Union health ministry, the presence of foreign mutant variants of Covid-19 in the country is low as out of the 11,064 genome samples sequenced only 807 cases of the UK variant, 47 of South African variant and one of the Brazilian variant have been detected so far.

On Tuesday 271 deaths and 56,211 cases were detected in the last 24 hours. With several states and UTs reporting a huge surge in Covid-19 cases, state health authorities are scrambling to reserve more beds for patients to prevent fatality.

"We have taken pride that fatality has been low. But the death rate is now at four times -- at 271 from 73. The virus needs to be eliminated. We want to emphasize that without contact tracing, quarantining, isolation etc. we cannot contain the virus," said Dr Paul. He added states have been told to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, including the use of masks and increased testing and tracking of patients. "Use the law, use fine as an option... people need to wear a mask," he said.

 

Already the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular saying passengers not adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols should be fined at airports. “Our fight against Covid-19 continues. Advisory issued to all airports to ensure compliance of Covid-19 protocol. People must wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and maintain social distance. We are moving in the direction of punitive action by police against passengers who do not comply,” Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said states reporting higher cases are neither testing enough nor isolating infected persons in time. “The top 10 districts in India with active Covid-19 cases are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar. Eight of the top 10 districts with active cases are in Maharashtra,” Mr Bhsuhan said. Maharashtra has 3.37 lakh active cases.

 

He added that Punjab too is reporting high cases and it is neither doing adequate number of tests, nor is it isolating infected people properly, and Karnataka too needs to improve testing and isolation. Schools and colleges have been shut till April 10 in Punjab and chief minister Amarinder Singh has ordered intensifying of vaccination drive.

Similarly, Delhi, taken as one district, is among the top 10 Covid-19 high-burden districts in India. The Centre has written to states and UTs asking them to focus on district-level action to curb the surge in Covid infection.

 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has said that from April 1, travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab. Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan need to carry negative RT-PCR test report.

...
Tags: covid in india, covid from bad to worse in india, covid cases rises in india, ministry of health, variants low in india, uk variant, south african variant, brazil variant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers. (Image credit: Twitter)

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

It is significant that the Mizoram government had also issued guidelines directing officials to provide shelter to those coming from Myanmar after the violence. (Representational image: Twitter/@APRRN_)

Manipur lifts order to deny food, aid for Myanmar refugees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

COVID vaccine to cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham