Nation Other News 31 Mar 2020 No salary cut for Te ...
Nation, In Other News

No salary cut for Telangana staff, only postponement

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 31, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
State government not in a position to pay full salaries in the current circumstances
Government employees have to put up with a deferral of salaries this month.
 Government employees have to put up with a deferral of salaries this month.

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Tuesday said it has not cut salaries to staff but only deferred payment. According to orders issued on Tuesday, it was decided to defer salaries, wages and allowances payable to all government employees including All India Service (AIS) officers and public representatives.

 

 

This came as relief to employees who had thought they would lose a part of their salary. The government said that in view of the present coronavirus crisis, it has been decided to defer payment of salaries from the Month of March 2020 payable on 1st April. This fiat will be in force till further orders.

Officials said that since this is only a deferment, the balance salary would be paid later. They said that due to financial constraints, the government was not in a position to pay full salaries at present.

...
Tags: salaries, postponed, salaries cut
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

People who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West board walk to board a bus for the LNJP Hospital for screening and COVID-19 test, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI photo

Tracing contacts of Nizamuddin attendee from JK who travelled by plane, train and bus

Representational image (PTI)

Portal to help foreigners stranded in India during virus lockdown

Supreme court of India (PTI)

Panic will destroy more lives than the virus: Supreme Court to Centre

Representational image (PTI)

Karnataka covid tally jumps to 98 after seven new cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
 

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Even monkeys are starving

File picture of monkeys waiting for food delivery on the road to Srisailam passing through Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Spice Jet crew quarantined after pilot tests positive for coronavirus

Spice Jet airlines. (Photo- PTI)

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

No shortage of LPG cylinders, enough stock of petrol, diesel during lockdown: IOC

Indian Oil Corp. (Image- AFP)

Madhya Pradesh clocks five more new coronavirus cases as 21-day lockdown begins

A Bhopal Municipal Corporation worker sprays disinfectant in a residential area to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham