No salary cut for Telangana staff, only postponement

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Tuesday said it has not cut salaries to staff but only deferred payment. According to orders issued on Tuesday, it was decided to defer salaries, wages and allowances payable to all government employees including All India Service (AIS) officers and public representatives.

This came as relief to employees who had thought they would lose a part of their salary. The government said that in view of the present coronavirus crisis, it has been decided to defer payment of salaries from the Month of March 2020 payable on 1st April. This fiat will be in force till further orders.

Officials said that since this is only a deferment, the balance salary would be paid later. They said that due to financial constraints, the government was not in a position to pay full salaries at present.