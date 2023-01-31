  
Telangana HC orders polls in Anthireddiguda GP

Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2023, 7:41 am IST
HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, directed the Telangana state government and the Telangana State Election Commission to commence the process for holding elections to the newly-formed Anthireddiguda gram panchayat, Nandigam mandal of Ranga Reddy district within eight weeks.

 The court was hearing two petitions filed by Ambadi Anji Yadav, social
activist from Nandigama, and others, seeking a direction to the election commission and the government, to hold elections to the gram panchayat. They contended that though the gram panchayat was carved out nearly two-and-a-half years back, the government was silent on conducting elections.

