TS transfers IAS officers, collectors of 11 districts

Hyderabad: The government on Tuesday transferred IAS officers including collectors of 11 districts. Chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect. The following are the new posting given to officers.

Navin Mittal: Principal secretary, land revenue and registration; full additional charge (FAC) of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

Bharati Hollikeri: Special secretary and commissioner, women and child welfare and senior citizen.

Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu: Nizamabad collector

D. Amoy Kumar: Medchal-Malkajgiri collector, FAC Hyderabad collector

Sikta Patnaik: Hanamkonda collector

Rahul Raj P.S.: Adilabad collector

C. Narayana Reddy: Vikarabad collector

Shaik Yasmeen Basha: Kumram Bheem-Asifabad collector

G. Ravi: Mahbubnagar collector

S. Venkata Rao: Suryapet collector

S. Harish: Ranga Reddy collector

Badhavath Santhosh: Mancherial collector

Rajarshi Shah: Medak collector

Tejas Nandlal Pawar: Wanaparthy collector

Karnati Varun Reddy: Nirmal collector

R.V. Karnan: FAC ase Jagtial collector

S. Harish