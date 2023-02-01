Governor Tamilisai issues two notifications on joint Budget session

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday issued two notifications summoning the joint meeting of the Assembly and Legislative Council on February 3 for the Budget session. The Governor will address the joint session on the first day. The state Budget will be presented on February 6 although the BRS government is yet to make an official statement in this regard.

The Governor will be addressing the joint session after nearly two years. She last addressed the joint session on March 15, 2021. Following the rift with the Governor on various issues, the state government had done away with the customary Governor's address in 2022.

The government did this by not proroguing the House since September 2021. It considered every subsequent session to be a continuation of the previous one. This was done as the government has to convene a new session if the House is prorogued, and any new session in a new year has to commence with the customary Governor's address.

This year too, the state government had decided to begin the Budget session from February 3 without the Governor's address and even issued a notification. The Governor kept her approval pending for the presentation of the Budget, forcing the government to approach the High Court on Monday.

The government and the Governor resolved the issue amicably following the High Court's intervention. The government agreed to have the Governor's address, while Dr Soundararajan agreed to approve the Budget.