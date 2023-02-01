Deccan Sports building's front portion suddenly collapses

The GHMC disconnected power in the area and evacuated people from nearby buildings. The evacuated people have been asked to seek refuge in the rehabilitation camp set up by the Hyderabad district collectorate. (Representational DC Image)

HYDERABAD: A couple of weeks after a fire destroyed the six-storey Deccan Knitwear Sports store building on January 19 in overcrowded Ramgopalpet and claimed the lives of three workers, the demolition activity has been affected by a variety of reasons, including technical glitches and persistent pockets of fire that defy the government’s efforts to extinguish them.

On Tuesday, the front portion suddenly collapsed on its own as the inferno had rendered it extremely weak, resulting in the formation of a thick cloud of smoke and dust in the neighbourhood. However, no one was hurt.

As a precautionary measure, the GHMC disconnected power in the area and evacuated people from nearby buildings. The evacuated people have been asked to seek refuge in the rehabilitation camp set up by the Hyderabad district collectorate.

A GHMC official stated that the demolition process would be completed in the next three days. According to the official, the rear of the building is still intact and will be demolished in a few days. The fifth floor of the front portion of the commercial building was demolished on Monday.

Due to technical difficulties, such as moving equipment within one part of the building, the demolition of the building, which had started on January 26, was temporarily halted last week. Additionally, pockets of flame that shot up from the burned structure temporarily interrupted the demolition work.