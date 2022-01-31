Jagan pays floral tribute to Mahatma on Martyrs Day

Endowment minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Talasila Raghuram and MLA Aalla Rama Krishna Reddy were present on the occasion at the camp office. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of his death anniversary, also obser-ved as Martyrs Day.

Later, the endowment minister along with MLC Lella Appi Reddy and other party leaders have garlanded the portrait and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at YSRC central office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Vellampalli Srinivas said the non-violent fight waged by Mahatma Gandhi against the British is ideal for everyone. “India is now a free nation because of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighter,” he added. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy is a true Gandhian as he has set up Village / Ward Secretariats in the state to achieve ‘Grama Swarajyam’.