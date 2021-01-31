Nation Other News 31 Jan 2021 Vaccinated anganwadi ...
Nation, In Other News

Vaccinated anganwadi teacher dies in Telangana; Unrelated to jab, say docs

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2021, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2021, 7:39 pm IST
some people have fear of getting inoculated due to 'unreliable and unscientific' news being spread about the COVID-19 vaccines
Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC)
 Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC)

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old anganwadi teacher in Mancherial district, who was recently administered COVID-19 vaccine, died in a state-run healthcare centre here, the health department said.

However, her death is not related to the vaccination, a senior official said.

 

Susheela passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. She was inoculated on January 19. "She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure and also had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to the vaccination," Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said.

Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after her condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would set up a mechanism to counsel and instill confidence among those health workers who registered for COVID-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions. Addressing a Special Virtual Talk on COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday by Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of getting inoculated due to 'unreliable and unscientific' news being spread about the COVID-19 vaccines.

 

"Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispel these alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine. Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have not taken the vaccine," he said.

Telangana so far has received eight 8 lakh doses. 

...
Tags: aanganwadi worker, telangana state federation of chambers of commerce and trade
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

A cold wave swept the national capital on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature dipping to 3.1 degrees Celsius. (Representational Photo: DC)

Delhi records maximum cold wave days in January in 13 years: IMD

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

The minister had urged municipal and traffic authorities in Hyderabad to implement this initiative with a prototype at the Khairatabad traffic junction within 45 days. — DC Image

‘Punishing signals’ at Khairatabad yet to see light of day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham