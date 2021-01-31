Vaccinated anganwadi teacher dies in Telangana; Unrelated to jab, say docs

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old anganwadi teacher in Mancherial district, who was recently administered COVID-19 vaccine, died in a state-run healthcare centre here, the health department said.

However, her death is not related to the vaccination, a senior official said.

Susheela passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. She was inoculated on January 19. "She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure and also had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to the vaccination," Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said.

Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after her condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would set up a mechanism to counsel and instill confidence among those health workers who registered for COVID-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions. Addressing a Special Virtual Talk on COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday by Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of getting inoculated due to 'unreliable and unscientific' news being spread about the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispel these alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine. Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have not taken the vaccine," he said.

Telangana so far has received eight 8 lakh doses.