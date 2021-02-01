Nation Other News 31 Jan 2021 Rs 1,250 crore micro ...
Rs 1,250 crore micro irrigation scheme works to begin in Pulivendula constituency

Capacity of existing lift scheme from Gandikota reservoir to Chitravati and Pydipalem reservoir will be increased
Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the micro-irrigation scheme on December 24, 2020. — DC Image
KADAPA: Work is all set to begin on the proposed micro-irrigation scheme for cultivating lands in upland areas of Pulivendula assembly constituency. Water will be lifted from Chitravati and Pydipalem reservoirs and channeled to fields in Pulivendula constituency. Fields upland of canals will be irrigated through micro-irrigation.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the micro-irrigation scheme on December 24. The capacity of existing lift scheme from Gandikota Reservoir to Chitravati, as well as lift scheme from Gandikota to Pydipalem Reservoir will be increased at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,000 crore. Of this, Rs. 1,250 crore have been earmarked for the micro-irrigation scheme component.

 

As part of implementing the scheme, Pulivendula Branch Canal will be first modernised. Subsequently, 1.38 lakh acres will be irrigated in Pulivendula, Lingala, Simhadripuram, Tonduru, Vemula and Vempalle mandals through the micro irrigation project. Large sumps will be constructed to store water from canals as part of the micro-irrigation scheme.

Water from canals of Chitravati and Pydipalem projects will first reach the sumps constructed over an area of 50 to 100 acres. Water stored in the respective sumps will be supplied to fields through drip and sprinklers.

 

The district’s water resources department has already called for tenders for the two lift schemes and a micro-irrigation project. Tender process has also been completed. Preparations are underway to start these works in March.

Doddipalli Madhusudan Reddy, director, District Micro Irrigation Project, said under the scheme, drip, sprinkler equipment, and other utilities will be provided to farmers free of cost.

