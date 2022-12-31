  
Telugu state leaders send condolence messages to PM on his mother's death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 31, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Condolence messages poured in from top leaders in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the passing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi . (ANI)
  Condolence messages poured in from top leaders in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the passing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi . (ANI)

Hyderabad/Vijayawada: Condolence messages poured in from top leaders in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the passing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi on Friday.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in her message said Heeraben Modi reached the lotus feet of God. “We pray for the departed soul and appeal to God to give strength to bear the loss and continue your tireless service to the nation,” she said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi and to the members of bereaved family.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao expressing condolences conveyed his deep sympathies to the Prime Minister and his family members. In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing sorrow, said he shared the Prime Minister’s personal grief and extended his heartfelt condolences.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar told the Prime Minister, “The mind is distressed by the departure of respected mother. My heartfelt condolences are with you and your family at this sad time,” while Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said, “I am deeply saddened. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to the Prime Minister and his family.” Expressing condolences on behalf of the state BJP, Dr K. Laxman, senior party leader, said, “We pray that the departed soul achieves sadgati.”

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said he would pray to God to give courage to Prime Minister Modi to overcome the loss of his mother.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy tweeted saying, “Deepest condolences to @narendramodi ji on the loss of his mother. May God give the strength to family and friends.”

AP BJP president Somu Veerraju described the mother as the first guru, and said PM Modi’s mother Hiraben would be remembered forever for giving a great leader to the nation.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Twitter: “My condolences to @narendramodi and his family.” Quoting the poet Allama Iqbal, he said, “Khak e markad par teri lekar te faryad aun ga ab duaye neem shab mein kis ko main yaad aun ga Kulba e aflaaz mein, daulat ke kaashane mein mout dasht o dar mein, shehar mein, gulshan me weerane mein maut.”
(According to http://iqbalurdu.blogspot.com, the lines mean: I shall come to the dust of your grave, bringing this lament / Now who will remember me in midnight prayers? They come from the poem Walida Marhooma Ki Yaad Mein.)

TS IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji on the demise of his beloved mother,” while Finance Minister T Harish Rao said tweeted, his condolences to the Prime Minister and the bereaved family saying “may her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Among the many others who expressed condolences were Telangana ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathy Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar,  Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy.

