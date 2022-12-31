  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 30 Dec 2022 Telangana reven ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana revenue collections touch Rs 1 lakh cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 31, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Income from property registrations has surged by 468 per cent in the last eight years. By the end of this month, it is expected that the state's income will have surpassed the budget target of Rs 15,600 crore, the highest ever for the state. (File Photo: DC)
 Income from property registrations has surged by 468 per cent in the last eight years. By the end of this month, it is expected that the state's income will have surpassed the budget target of Rs 15,600 crore, the highest ever for the state. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government saw a spike in revenue collections totalling Rs 1 lakh crore this month-end, owing to a real estate boom collections from excise, and GST. The higher collection will help government fund welfare and development programmes in its own.

As a result of improved revenue collection, the Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government was able to continue its welfare drives despite the Centre imposing restrictions on loans, which resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 40,000 crore for the state.

The government expected total tax income at Rs 1,08,212 crore in the 2022-23 budget, a 16 per cent increase over the revised estimate for 2021-22. The data obtained from the finance department show that the government realised Rs 81,000 crore in tax revenue collections and Rs 9,000 crore in non-tax revenue collections by November-end, totalling Rs 90,000 crore, and it is expected to surpass Rs 1 lakh crore mark by this month-end.

In non-tax revenue, the state was estimated to generate Rs 25,422 crore, a 13 per cent increase over the revised expectations for 2021-22. Of this, Rs 15,500 crore was estimated to come from the sale of land and property. The real estate boom in Telangana has significantly increased the state's tax revenues.

For 2022-23, the Budget estimated that property registration would yield Rs 15,600 crore. Of this, the state government has realised Rs 7,212 crore in the first half of the fiscal year (April-September), which was 48 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Despite increasing the market value of land twice since July 2021, as well as increasing registration fees and stamp duty, there has been no adverse impact on property registrations. By the end of November, the government had generated Rs 9,407 crore through property registrations.

At the time of formation of Telangana state in 2014, the earnings from property registrations were barely Rs 2,175 crore, with only 9 lakh property documents registered. By 2021-22, this income had increased to Rs 12,372 crore with the registration of 15 lakh documents.

Income from property registrations has surged by 468 per cent in the last eight years. By the end of this month, it is expected that the state's income will have surpassed the budget target of Rs 15,600 crore, the highest ever for the state.

The government also generated Rs 27,287 crore through GST versus a Budget estimate of Rs 42,189 crore, Rs 19,550 crore through sales tax (VAT) versus a budget estimate of Rs 33,000 crore, and Rs 11,525 crore through excise against an estimated Rs 17,500 crore.

With three months until the current fiscal year ends (January-March 2023), and official numbers for December 2022 still to be released, the government expects to exceed budgetary targets on its own tax revenues.

However, the government was disappointed by the Centre's non-tax revenue and grants-in-aid. The state government has estimated to generate Rs 25,421 crore mostly through land sales. Of this, the government could receive Rs 9,138 crore until the end of November.

With the government putting a few land parcels for sale next month, the revenue earnings could grow further. However, the government's estimates for the Centre's grants-in-aid were off the mark, with the Centre providing only Rs 6,623 crore against a Budget estimate of Rs 41,001 crore.

The Centre's restrictions on loans also played spoilsport. While the state government was eligible for Rs 52,167 crore for this fiscal, the Centre approved only Rs 25,924 crore until November 30, and another Rs 3,000 crore loan was approved in December.

...
Tags: telangana state government, revenue collection, real estate, chief minister chandrasekhar rao., bharat rashtra samiti (brs), telangana finance department, telangana news, property registration, property registrations, budget estimate, land and property related, ktr property tax telangana, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister said the North Andhra region, neglected by the previous TD regime, will now march ahead with other areas on the development front. He said the upcoming medical college will have an annual admission capacity of 100 seats and the affiliated nursing college, with the same capacity, will cater to the growing health and medical needs of the surrounding areas.(Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan launches projects worth Rs 986 cr in Narsipatnam

While party organisers will scrupulously adhere to Covid protocols, the food and business industry appear to be capitalising on the New Year's fervour by putting a 'cautionary' spin to their menus. Social media users are sharing images of cakes with messages such as 'Mask up,' 'Say no to drunk driving’, and so on. (Photo: DC)

Masks, sanitisers and social distance rules for New Year's Eve

Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba along with health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a video meeting from Delhi with chief secretaries of AP, Kerala, Rajasthan and Manipur and sought details on matters of Health and Nutrition, which would be discussed in detail at the second national chief secretaries' meeting from January 5 to 7.(Representational image)

Centre reviews steps to prevent malnutrition, boost immunisation

The government provides social welfare pensions in at least 10 categories. (DC file photo)

Aasara pensioners second largest beneficiaries after Rythu Bandhu



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Noida firm stops syrup blamed for 11 kid deaths

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya said further action will be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company. (ANI)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->