RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Amid the rise in Coronavirus cases in some countries, pharma companies were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for Covid management, in the supply chain up to the retail level, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, adding that, a negative Covid report will be a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1.

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure, the minister said.

This requirement is in addition to the random testing of international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure. Last week, the government made random Coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.

The country on Thursday recorded 268 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915). The death toll stood at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Mandaviya reviewed the status, adequacy of Covid-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India was equipped to effectively handle any situation.

Through a presentation, the minister was briefed on the global scenario. Mandaviya appreciated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the pandemic.

Pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario. They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for Covid management, a statement said.

They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including Covid drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level. The pharma companies expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of COVID drugs.

The active cases in India comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry. An increase of 84 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,665, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.