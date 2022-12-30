  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 30 Dec 2022 RT-PCR report mandat ...
Nation, In Other News

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 12:49 am IST
The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)
 The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Amid the rise in Coronavirus cases in some countries, pharma companies were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including those for Covid management, in the supply chain up to the retail level, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, adding that, a negative Covid report will be a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1.

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India and the negative report from the RT-PCR test has to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure, the minister said.

This requirement is in addition to the random testing of international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure. Last week, the government made random Coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight.

The country on Thursday recorded 268 new Coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915). The death toll stood at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Mandaviya reviewed the status, adequacy of Covid-19 management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a virtual conference here so that India was equipped to effectively handle any situation.

Through a presentation, the minister was briefed on the global scenario. Mandaviya appreciated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the pandemic.

Pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario. They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for Covid management, a statement said.

They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including Covid drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level. The pharma companies expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of COVID drugs.

The active cases in India comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.   An increase of 84 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,665, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

...
Tags: covid surge in india, covid test, international passengers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Covid-19: Concerns raised over low testing in Telangana
Global alarm grows over China's COVID-19 surge
Govt: Next 40 days crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19

Latest From Nation

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (PTI Photo)

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant to wed Radhika Merchant

The flyover linking International Airport, no two-wheelers will be allowed to operate. (DC File Photo)

Flyovers to be closed on new year celebrations in Bengaluru

By introducing the new technology in airports, passengers, airlines, security personnel and airport authorities would save time and energy. (DC file image)

New Face Recognition technology not coming to Chennai airport

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder (centre) with CAB Foundation Director Prof. P. Raja Shekar (left), Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana (second from left) head of Mass Communication and Journalism department Prof. K. Stevenson (second from right); and PRO Prof. A. Patrick (right) speak about the OU Alumni Meet, in Hyderabad on Thursday. — DC

Over 1k to attend OU’s Alumni Meet on Jan 3, 4



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Noida firm stops syrup blamed for 11 kid deaths

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya said further action will be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company. (ANI)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

TSRTC to promote underground coal mines’ tourism

Generally, trekking, watching waterfalls, forests, hills, tigers and birds, and visiting lakes, unique temples and ancient structures are on people’s and organisers’ itinerary. It is perhaps for the first time in the country that a road transport corporation has thought of underground tourism. A view of the Kuntala waterfalls in Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->