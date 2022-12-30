  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 30 Dec 2022 PM Modi's mothe ...
Nation, In Other News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 7:24 am IST
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking blessings from his mother Heeraben Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben (99) passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

"Heeraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital,” the medical bulletin said.

In tribute to his mother, PM Modi says glorious century rests at God's feet.
"Always remember what my mother told me at her 100th birthday that 'work with wisdom and live with purity'," said PM Modi.

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Heeraben, also called Heeraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

...
Tags: heeraben modi, narendra modi


Horoscope 30 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

PM Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospitalised, remains stable

Latest From Nation

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (PTI Photo)

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant to wed Radhika Merchant

The flyover linking International Airport, no two-wheelers will be allowed to operate. (DC File Photo)

Flyovers to be closed on new year celebrations in Bengaluru

By introducing the new technology in airports, passengers, airlines, security personnel and airport authorities would save time and energy. (DC file image)

New Face Recognition technology not coming to Chennai airport

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder (centre) with CAB Foundation Director Prof. P. Raja Shekar (left), Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana (second from left) head of Mass Communication and Journalism department Prof. K. Stevenson (second from right); and PRO Prof. A. Patrick (right) speak about the OU Alumni Meet, in Hyderabad on Thursday. — DC

Over 1k to attend OU’s Alumni Meet on Jan 3, 4



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Noida firm stops syrup blamed for 11 kid deaths

Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya said further action will be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company. (ANI)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

TSRTC to promote underground coal mines’ tourism

Generally, trekking, watching waterfalls, forests, hills, tigers and birds, and visiting lakes, unique temples and ancient structures are on people’s and organisers’ itinerary. It is perhaps for the first time in the country that a road transport corporation has thought of underground tourism. A view of the Kuntala waterfalls in Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->