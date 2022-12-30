  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 30 Dec 2022 Noida firm stops syr ...
Nation, In Other News

Noida firm stops syrup blamed for 11 kid deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya said further action will be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company. (ANI)
 Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya said further action will be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company. (ANI)

NEW DELHI: The manufacturing of Marion Biotech's Dok-1 Max cough syrup has stopped "for now", the company's legal representative said on Thursday as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) began a probe in connection with the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to it.

The pharma company has been under the scanner after the Uzbekistan health ministry alleged that children died after consuming Dok-1 Max.

A team of Central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department carried out an inspection at the Noida office of a pharmaceutical firm.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises in Noida and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh for testing.

Mr Mandaviya said further action will be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company.

The CDSCO, he said, has been in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since December 27.

According to the ministry, ethylene glycol was found in a batch of syrup during laboratory tests. Sources said the Drugs Controller General of India has sought more information regarding the incident from the Uzbek regulator.

Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring. "There is no problem from our end. Once the government report comes, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped," he said.

The company does not sell the cough syrup in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, a UP government official said.

...
Tags: marion biotech, cough syrup deaths, mansukh mandaviya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

BJP, Cong spar over cough syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan, Gambia
WHO drew premature link between Gambia children deaths, India-made cough syrups: DCGI

Latest From Nation

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (PTI Photo)

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant to wed Radhika Merchant

The flyover linking International Airport, no two-wheelers will be allowed to operate. (DC File Photo)

Flyovers to be closed on new year celebrations in Bengaluru

By introducing the new technology in airports, passengers, airlines, security personnel and airport authorities would save time and energy. (DC file image)

New Face Recognition technology not coming to Chennai airport

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder (centre) with CAB Foundation Director Prof. P. Raja Shekar (left), Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana (second from left) head of Mass Communication and Journalism department Prof. K. Stevenson (second from right); and PRO Prof. A. Patrick (right) speak about the OU Alumni Meet, in Hyderabad on Thursday. — DC

Over 1k to attend OU’s Alumni Meet on Jan 3, 4



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

TSRTC to promote underground coal mines’ tourism

Generally, trekking, watching waterfalls, forests, hills, tigers and birds, and visiting lakes, unique temples and ancient structures are on people’s and organisers’ itinerary. It is perhaps for the first time in the country that a road transport corporation has thought of underground tourism. A view of the Kuntala waterfalls in Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->