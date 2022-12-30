  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 30 Dec 2022 MLAs in Telangana ca ...
Nation, In Other News

MLAs in Telangana can no longer select Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Following a petition in the Telangana High Court alleging misuse of the scheme for political gain, as well as irregularities in beneficiary selections made by BRS MLAs, the court issued orders on November 18 directing that a committee appointed by the state government receive applications and select beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu, rather than MLAs. (Photo credit: telangana.gov.in)
 Following a petition in the Telangana High Court alleging misuse of the scheme for political gain, as well as irregularities in beneficiary selections made by BRS MLAs, the court issued orders on November 18 directing that a committee appointed by the state government receive applications and select beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu, rather than MLAs. (Photo credit: telangana.gov.in)

Hyderabad: Legislators, who were given the authority to select beneficiaries when the Telangana government launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in 2021, will now be stripped of their powers, and the state government will begin redrafting beneficiary selection guidelines following the High Court's orders.

Following a petition in the Telangana High Court alleging misuse of the scheme for political gain, as well as irregularities in beneficiary selections made by BRS MLAs, the court issued orders on November 18 directing that a committee appointed by the state government receive applications and select beneficiaries for Dalit Bandhu, rather than MLAs.

According to official sources, the revised guidelines recommend that Dalit Bandhu be implemented on a saturation basis in villages and wards in every constituency where the Dalit population is marginal, and that the scheme be extended to other villages and wards in ascending order of population. Currently, MLAs choose 100 beneficiaries from their constituency.

Further, the amended guidelines propose holding gram and ward sabhas for beneficiary selection to ensure transparency.

In August 2021, the state government launched the scheme, which will provide Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family to set up units of their choice for self-employment.  The legislators were initially tasked to select 100 beneficiaries in their respective constituencies in 2021-22, which sparked protests in several constituencies, with Dalits accusing MLAs of extending the benefit only to their supporters, TRS (now BRS) workers, or family members and friends. Even in seats held by Congress MLAs and BJP MLAs, BRS leaders allegedly influenced beneficiary selection by exerting pressure on officials.

In spite of allegations of misuse of power and irregularities in implementing the scheme, the Telangana government gave the MLAs the authority to select 1,500 beneficiaries across their constituencies in three phases, at 500 in each phase. The selection of the first phase was completed recently but the government is yet to release the amount. Following a petition, the High Court ordered the Telangana government to appoint a committee, rather than MLAs, to pick beneficiaries.

...
Tags: telangana government revenue, telangana state high court, bharat rashtra samithi, mlas, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), telangana government, telangana news, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (PTI Photo)

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant to wed Radhika Merchant

The flyover linking International Airport, no two-wheelers will be allowed to operate. (DC File Photo)

Flyovers to be closed on new year celebrations in Bengaluru

By introducing the new technology in airports, passengers, airlines, security personnel and airport authorities would save time and energy. (DC file image)

New Face Recognition technology not coming to Chennai airport

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder (centre) with CAB Foundation Director Prof. P. Raja Shekar (left), Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana (second from left) head of Mass Communication and Journalism department Prof. K. Stevenson (second from right); and PRO Prof. A. Patrick (right) speak about the OU Alumni Meet, in Hyderabad on Thursday. — DC

Over 1k to attend OU’s Alumni Meet on Jan 3, 4



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

TSRTC to promote underground coal mines’ tourism

Generally, trekking, watching waterfalls, forests, hills, tigers and birds, and visiting lakes, unique temples and ancient structures are on people’s and organisers’ itinerary. It is perhaps for the first time in the country that a road transport corporation has thought of underground tourism. A view of the Kuntala waterfalls in Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->