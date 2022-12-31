  
Jagan launches projects worth Rs 986 cr in Narsipatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 31, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 9:49 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses the public after the foundation stone laying ceremony for a medical college and the Tandava canal link project at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Friday. (Photo by Arrangement)
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for a medical college and other developmental works worth Rs 986 crore in Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Friday.

He unveiled plaques of Yeleru and Tandava canal link projects, to be built at a cost of Rs 470 crore, as well as the Rs 500 crore Government Medical College at Narsipatnam and Rs 16.60 crore road widening works on Narsipatnam highway.

Later, addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister said the North Andhra region, neglected by the previous TD regime, will now march ahead with other areas on the development front. He said the upcoming medical college will have an annual admission capacity of 100 seats and the affiliated nursing college, with the same capacity, will cater to the growing health and medical needs of the surrounding areas.

People who used to go to Visakhapatnam for medical treatment during the TD regime will heave a sigh of relief once the construction of the medical college, having a 630-bed in patient capacity, is completed, he said, adding that it would also change the shape of Narsipatnam and its surrounding areas.

He asked people to visualise the development and other facilities that would be available in the health sector when the medical colleges at Narsipatnam, Paderu, Parvatipuram and Vizianagaram are complete.

Announcing that a Tribal university will soon be established in the area, Chief Minister observed that he felt proud to launch various development works and hoped to launch more of the same, with people's support, in the future.

Tags: chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ap medical colleges, foundation stone, narsipatnam, telugu desam party(tdp), yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, ap news, andhra pradesh news, developmental works, north andhra, nursing college, visakhapatnam, health sector, tribal university, ap chief minister
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


