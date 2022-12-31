  
Demand for power touches 14000 MW peak ahead of rabi season

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 31, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 9:07 am IST
In a record, the demand for power just ahead of the rabi season crossed the 14,000-MW mark on Friday. (Representational image)
HYDERABAD: In a record, the demand for power just ahead of the rabi season crossed the 14,000-MW mark on Friday. It was 10,935 MW at the same time last year. The power utilities said they were geared up to meet expected demand of 15,500 MW during the peak rabi season.

It may be recalled that the power utilities had supplied 14,160 MW during the previous yasangi season on March 23.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has urged power utilities, particularly TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D. Prabhakar Rao, to be ready to meet the new peak demand, which by March-end could touch 15,500 MW.

In view of increase in groundwater table and optimum utilization of power by the farming community, the demand for power is increasing correspondingly.

As against the cultivable land of 1.08 crore acres and 56 lakh farmers when the state was created, the cultivable land has now reached 1.53 crore acres and there are approximately 70 lakh farmers. The state government is spending `12,000 crore per annum to provide 24 hours free power to the agriculture sector.

The installed power generation capacity of 7,778 MW as on June 2, 2014, now stands at 17,828 MW. The number of consumers is 1.76 crore as against 1.11 crore in 2014. The per capita consumption of power has increased from 1200 Kwh (units) to 2126 Kwh (units) while the national average stands at 1255 Kwh (units).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Prabhakar Rao said that there has been an unexpected demand this month. He attributed this to the quality and uninterrupted power supply that is assured in the state. It stands testimony to power efficiency in the state during Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Collective efforts in power utilities pave the way to meet the peak demand, he added. He urged farmers not to use auto starters, which causes wastage of both water and electricity.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrashekar rao, ts transco, ts genco, telangana electricity, yasangi yield telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


