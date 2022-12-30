  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 30 Dec 2022 Andhra stampede: Cop ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra stampede: Cops register FIR over Naidu's roadshow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 30, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pays tributes and console family members of Gaddam Madhu, a victim of the stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district on Thursday. (Photo: By arrangement)
 Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pays tributes and console family members of Gaddam Madhu, a victim of the stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district on Thursday. (Photo: By arrangement)

Tirupati: The Kandukur police registered a case under Section 174  CrPC over the stampede during the roadshow of Telugu Desam chief and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu near the NTR Circle in Kandukur town, Nellore district, on Wednesday night.

The stampede had claimed eight lives. Guntur range DIG Trivikram Varma along with Nellore SP Vijaya Rao and other police officials visited the spot on Thursday.

The DIG said a special police team headed by a deputy SP rank officer has been formed to investigate the reasons and identify the persons responsible for the stampede.

The police booked the case based on the complaint lodged by one of the injured.

The DIG said, “TD workers lit crackers despite restrictions. The public attempted to photograph Naidu and this led to jostling. The public meeting was originally planned for NTR Circle, but it was held near it, where the road was narrow.”

There would be no risk of a stampede had the gathering been held at NTR Circle, which has several access and exit options, the DIG averred.

According to Nellore SP Vijaya Rao, there was a sudden surge of the crowd, which resulted in the stampede. The public meeting was not held in the designated location and at the specified time.

“We gave permission for the roadshow and the meeting from 3pm to 7pm at the NTR Circle, but it was moved to a narrow lane close to it,” the SP said.

Sources in the police department said the TD leaders tried to change the roadshow route and navigate through narrow lanes. “With flexi banners, pushcarts and vehicles parked in the narrow lanes, a stampede-like situation occurred. People crowded near the Gundamkatta open drainage canal. Though the drain was not deep, it had no proper protection wall. People fell into the canal causing suffocation and injuries.”

TD leaders have blamed inadequate security for the incident. Local leaders said they had informed police that a large crowd was expected but cops failed to make proper arrangements. All the deceased in the stampede were TD activists, they said.

...
Tags: kandukur, telugu desam chief n. chandrababu naidu, nellore district, guntur range dig trivikram varma, special police team, andhra pradesh stampede, flexi banners, td activists, ap news, andhra pradesh news, ap police, andhra pradesh police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (PTI Photo)

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant to wed Radhika Merchant

The flyover linking International Airport, no two-wheelers will be allowed to operate. (DC File Photo)

Flyovers to be closed on new year celebrations in Bengaluru

By introducing the new technology in airports, passengers, airlines, security personnel and airport authorities would save time and energy. (DC file image)

New Face Recognition technology not coming to Chennai airport

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder (centre) with CAB Foundation Director Prof. P. Raja Shekar (left), Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana (second from left) head of Mass Communication and Journalism department Prof. K. Stevenson (second from right); and PRO Prof. A. Patrick (right) speak about the OU Alumni Meet, in Hyderabad on Thursday. — DC

Over 1k to attend OU’s Alumni Meet on Jan 3, 4



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

TSRTC to promote underground coal mines’ tourism

Generally, trekking, watching waterfalls, forests, hills, tigers and birds, and visiting lakes, unique temples and ancient structures are on people’s and organisers’ itinerary. It is perhaps for the first time in the country that a road transport corporation has thought of underground tourism. A view of the Kuntala waterfalls in Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national complete Hajj

Shihab pleaded before the immigration authorities that he was going to perform Hajj on foot as he had already travelled 3,000 kms. (Photot: AFP)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->