New strain hits children too in UK; better immunity for kids in India, say experts

Hyderabad: Is the new strain of the Covid-causing SARS-CoV-19, B.1.1.7, more infectious among children/teenagers? A large number of teenagers have reported ill with such symptoms to hospitals in the UK, informs the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The patterns emerging in the UK, where the strain’s mutation was first noticed in September, are studied so as to take precautions. Dr K.K. Aggarwal, president of the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania, said, “The new strain’s effect on teenagers and children showed that they are not immune from this.” In the earlier strain, children were believed safe.

Meanwhile, a study has explained how social gatherings during festivals are helping in spread of the infection among children.

With the strain having made its way into India and hundreds of returnees from the UK in recent months having merged with the local populations, there is worry the strain would spread here. Dr Satish Ghanta, senior paediatrician says, “In the older strain, we have seen multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. With the new strain, we have to wait and watch.”

Experts say the virus behaviour depends on strengths of the host body and the climatic conditions. With Indians already having been exposed to different types of corona and influenza viruses in the past, there is likely a cross immunity. This will help body fight the new strain better.

Senior anaesthesiologist Dr Kiran M. explained: “Children get different types of vaccines till they are 15. There thus is a protection mechanism in their body.” So, the disease pattern could be milder in them as compared to children in the UK. A lot will also depend on the compliance of safety protocols. If followed strictly, this will help. Else, chances of severe infections arise.