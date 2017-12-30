search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh government staff use net to download films, says official

The government had opted for the Rs 999 package which offers 50 GB per month at 100 mbps speed from AP State Fibre Net Corp.
APSFL official said government offices had multiple connections and 3,000 government offices had the facility.
Hyderabad: Allegations were rife that the AP government staff used the internet mostly to download films which resulted in gobbling up the one-month data in three to four days.

He said employees were using the net for downloading films and personal material. As a result, the monthly data was reaching its limit in a few days. If the staff were to use the Internet only for official work, this problem would not have been there, he added.

