Telangana sees big fall in maternal deaths: Report

Published Nov 30, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2022, 12:13 am IST
The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) for Telangana was 56 in the previous SRS bulletin 2017-19. (File photo: AFP)
Hyderabad: The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Telangana has reduced from 92 in 2014 to 43 in 2020, as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) Bulletin 2018-20 recently issued by the Centre. The state now has the third lowest MMR among all states.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), MMR can be calculated by dividing the recorded (or estimated) maternal deaths by the total recorded (or estimated) live births in the same period and multiplying it by 1 lakh. The MMR for Telangana was 56 in the previous SRS bulletin 2017-19.

As per the health department, the reduction was achieved due to measures taken by the government, such as distribution of KCR Kits, mandating check-ups for pregnant women, midwifery system and others.

Health minister T. Harish Rao announced the development on Twitter on Tuesday and stated that while Telangana had shown improvement, the BJP-ruled states had fared poorly in reducing MMR.

