HC expresses concern over use of language by politicians

Hyderabad: A single-judge bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court, disposing of a petition filed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeking a police case against TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, expressed annoyance at the use of unparliamentary language by politicians in their media interactions.

B. Rachana Reddy, Arvind’s counsel, argued that a case be filed against Kavitha for the alleged use of abusive language and threats to hit the MP with footwear.

Responding to it, the court asked the counsel about the language used by her client. “We have come to know all these things through media and print media. Politicians are more experienced than lawyers and judges. They have full experience from ground level to Parliament level, how to manage. We have to be on our wisdom. Let the issues be maintained in the print and electronic media only. Don’t complicate things,” Justice Vijaysen Reddy observed.

The judge observed that it was time to change the meaning and interpretation of the term ‘Parliamentary language’.

The plea by Arvind contended that Kavitha had instigated her party activists to enter his residence on November 18 at noon, break open his gate, ransack his house and threaten his aged mother and domestic help.

When Arvind’s counsel persisted that the BJP leader’s life was threatened by Kavitha, as telecast in TV interviews, Justice Vijaysen Reddy said: “Courts are not here to take moral classes to all; what is your client language and what is her reaction? You both are responsible for the things. If I am not sitting here (as a High Court judge), I would have said many more things.”

Further, Justice Vijaysen Reddy said, “In my school days, our teachers, parents and elders would tell us how to address others. Our Telugu teacher used to fault us when we did not use the Telugu word ‘meeru’, while talking to her or others. The usage of singular form in addressing others was treated as unrespectable. Unfortunately, nowadays, all such words have become Parliamentary language.”

Advocate-General B.S. Prasad informed the court that on a complaint filed by Arvind`s mother, an FIR had been registered and 50 accused were identified. He brought to the notice of the court that the petitioner was using abusive language against political opponents and the police as well.

As the FIR was already registered, the court said that those found responsible should be booked.