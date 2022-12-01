CM to start construction of Bandar port, says Perni

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani said that the dream of a modern port at Machilipatnam will be realised soon.

“YSRC government will start work on the port in January or February 2023.

The previous Telugu Desam government deceived people by neglecting Bandar

port. But Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will start and complete Bandar port without fail,” the Machilipatnam MLA maintained.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, Nani pointed out that the state government has already signed an agreement with Megha Engineering and has handed over the port construction work order. Port works will pick up momentum after obtaining environmental clearance from the central government.

“We expect environmental clearances to come within days. The first phase of

Machilipatnam Port will begin immediately thereafter and completed within 30

months,” the MLA asserted.

State government has estimated the cost of first phase at ₹5,235.48 crore. Of this, Power Finance Corporation has consented to sanction a loan of ₹3,940.42 crore, which is 75 per cent of the total estimated cost. The state government will be spending the remaining amount and building two general cargo berths, one multipurpose berth and one bulk cargo berth. Nani said once Machilipatnam Port phase-1 is complete, it will handle ships with 80 tonnes’ capacity.

The former minister said there is need to construct two breakwater walls of about 2.32 km in length on the north and south sides. Referring to land acquisition, he said the entire phase-1 is on government lands. However, ₹300 crore will be required for acquiring about 200–300 acres of land for three road over bridges (ROBs) and another ₹180 for constructions. The state government is ready to bear these amounts, he added.