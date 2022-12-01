CM sanctions fund for child’s treatment

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended financial assistance to a woman whose son suffered from a prolonged head-related disease, in Madanapalle (Photo by arrangement)

NELLORE: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended financial assistance to a woman whose son suffered from a prolonged head-related disease, in Madanapalle on Wednesday.

The woman Hamida came to the Chief Minister’s public meeting venue along

with her son Mohammad Ali, hoping to draw his attention. After coming to know about her plight through officials, the Chief Minister advised district collector Girisha to ensure financial support for the patient’s treatment.

Girisha swiftly handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the woman and sanctioned

Rs 3,000 as special pension per month. The Chief Minister also told the health officials to ensure treatment to the child at the SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati.