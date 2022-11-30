  
Andhra CM follows PM, stops convoy to let ambulance pass

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Nov 30, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy gives way for an ambulance to pass at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday. (Photo: By arrangement)
Nellore: At the instance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the bus he was travelling from helipad to the meeting venue was stopped for a while to give way to an ambulance at Madanapalle on Wednesday.

After noticing the approaching ambulance in the crowded road, the chief minister gave instructions to ensure free passage to the vehicle. The relatives of the patient noticed this and thanked the Chief Minister with folded hands.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had, in a similar gesture, halted his convoy at Chambi in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on November 9 to allow an ambulance pass without any hindrance.

The ruling BJP tweeted the video of the Prime Minister’s convoy stopping as the ambulance sped its way to a hospital. The party said the Prime Minister "rightfully calls himself as Pradhan Sewak”.  It urged the people in its Twitter handle to always give way to ambulances and save precious lives. The PM was on a visit to address an election rally in Kangra, the largest district in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the Excellence Awards-2022 to students here. The awards, announced by the state council for higher education (APSCHE) for the first time, are in three categories. These are aimed at encouraging students to take up social service.  

The first prize in each category carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while it is Rs 60,000 for the second prize, Rs 30,000 for third and Rs 10,000 for the fourth position.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, APSCHE chairman Hema Chandra Reddy and other officials were present.

