BJP, Cong. slam KCR govt on GO withdrawing general consent to CBI

HYDERABAD: The BJP and the Congress took strong exception on Sunday to the TRS government withdrawing general consent to the central investigating agencies to register and investigate cases in the state.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told Deccan Chronicle that the Congress governments were transparent and allowed investigations to be conducted by the CBI and central agencies. "The Congress government handed over the Paritala murder case to the CBI when Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy was the CM. The TRS government’s secret GO withdrawing general consent to the CBI illustrates lack of transparency.”

BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S Prabhakar, the former Uppal MLA, said the GO in a secret manner proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the TRS had made a mistake in the MLAs poaching case. “To get out of this, the government has resorted to this act of prohibiting the CBI from registering and investigating cases,” he said.

Questioning the need for secrecy, Prabhakar said, “The TRS leaders should realise that they cannot escape from this case by bringing such GOs since they won’t be able to withstand legal scrutiny," he said.