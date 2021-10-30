Nation Other News 30 Oct 2021 TS questions feasibi ...
TS questions feasibility of Godavari, Cauvery link project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 30, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 6:55 am IST
NWDA on Friday held a meeting with irrigation officials of seven states including Telangana to discuss the Godavari-Cauvery linking project
TS officials reiterated the demand that the Centre should first divert the Mahanadi waters to the Godavari and the surplus waters available in the Mahanadi should only be diverted to the Cauvery basin. (DC file photo)
 TS officials reiterated the demand that the Centre should first divert the Mahanadi waters to the Godavari and the surplus waters available in the Mahanadi should only be diverted to the Cauvery basin. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: The state government raised several concerns and doubts on the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river linking project mooted by the Centre.

The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) on Friday held a meeting with irrigation officials of seven states including Telangana to discuss the Godavari-Cauvery linking project through video-conferencing. The meeting was attended by officials from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

 

Official sources said Telangana officials wanted the Central Water Commission (CWC) to conduct a detailed study on the availability of water in the Godavari after meeting drinking water and irrigation needs before going ahead with the Godavari-Cauvery linking project.

TS officials reiterated the demand that the Centre should first divert the Mahanadi waters to the Godavari and the surplus waters available in the Mahanadi should only be diverted to the Cauvery basin.

They stated that the Telangana government planned several irrigation projects on the Godavari to utilise the assured waters as well as surplus waters in the Godavari and same was the case with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. They questioned where was the availability of surplus waters in the Godavari under these circumstances which could be diverted to Cauvery basin.

 

Telangana officials also raised doubts over NWDA proposal to divert 243 tmc ft of unutilised water of Indravati by Chhattisgarh to the Godavari. They brought to their notice that Chhattisgarh also planned several projects to utilise its complete share of 243 tmc ft water and asked where was surplus waters which would flow into the Godavari in future.

The Centre convened the meeting to seek the support of all partner states to construct the Godavari–Cauvery link project with an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore. It prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to lift 250 tmc ft of Godavari waters for the project and sent the DPR to all stakeholder states to seek their opinion and suggestions last year.

 

The DPR proposes to construct the link project at Icchampally in Karimnagar district. Officials said Telangana needed 250 tmc ft water in the Godavari to meet the state’s needs which was not available at Icchampally.

The Telangana government is concerned that its existing and future projects on the Godavari would face water shortage if the Godavari-Cauvery link project is taken up without addressing all these issues.

Tags: godavari-cauvery linking project, central water commission (cwc), mahanadi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


