Nation Other News 30 Oct 2021 Anthrax threatens li ...
Nation, In Other News

Anthrax threatens livestock in Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Oct 31, 2021, 3:00 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2021, 3:00 am IST
District vets launch preventive measures
The most potent remedy is vaccination as anthrax is caused by Bacillus, which does not spell danger for human beings. Representational Image. (AFP)
 The most potent remedy is vaccination as anthrax is caused by Bacillus, which does not spell danger for human beings. Representational Image. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The district veterinary department has sprung into action following reports that Anthrax had claimed the lives of four sheep and one goat in Warangal’s Chapala Banda village. As an immediate precaution they have launched measures to stop the spread of the bacterial disease, although veterinarians have said that this was a common infection in livestock. The most potent remedy is vaccination as anthrax is caused by Bacillus, which does not spell danger for human beings.

Subbiah, a resident of Chapala Banda village in Duggondi mandal, said that he had purchased five sheep and one goat from an Anantapur trader at the local fair (santha) and on October 26 all the six died. Veterinary doctors collected the samples and sent them to National Center for Laboratory Animal Sciences, Hyderabad, which confirmed that they had succumbed to anthrax.

 

Dr M. Balakrishan, joint director, district veterinary and animal husbandry Warangal, said “we immediately procured 9,000 doses of vaccination against anthrax from Bengaluru and administered them on all goats and sheep in the five kms radius. There were a total of 7,800 goats and sheep in the mandal’s five villages.”

He said “this bacterial disease is common in Rayalaseema, Nellore, and border regions of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.”

Retired professor Dr. SR Sukumar said, “Anthrax will not affect humans as the infection causes skin sores and boils on those working with animals. The bronchial infections can be treated with a simple medication.”

 

...
Tags: anthrax attack, anthrax vaccine, telangana anthrax
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh stands at 18th spot in drugs consumption. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Massive awareness drive against drug abuse in Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow

News

Race for market committee chairman posts hots up

The TD leader produced a copy of the collector’s letter to Lokayukta on the matter to justify his claim. (Twitter)

Officials ratify allegations against former Podalakur tahsildar

News

Adivasis oppose deity looking like Hindu goddess at Kako shrine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Karnataka arecanut plantations hit by Yellow Leaf Disease

The growers and scientists are visiting plantations and are marking the healthy plants situated in the Yellow Leaf Disease hotspots. (Image credit: All India Areca Growers' Association)

Centre extends RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' term for three years

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: PTI/File)

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A Super Hornet

HAL GM (Aircraft) S Manicka Vasagam handing over delivery documents to Boeing India Director-Supplier Development Ashwani Bhargava. (Photo by arrangement)

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->