The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 30 Oct 2020 Kerala gold smugglin ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala gold smuggling case: Sivasankar sent to 7-day ED custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESER ASSARY
Published Oct 30, 2020, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 2:57 am IST
In its arrest memo the ED has claimed that Sivasankar was guilty of an offence punishable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
A Kochi court sent Kerala chief minister Mr Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar to seven days custody of Enforcement Directorate
 A Kochi court sent Kerala chief minister Mr Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar to seven days custody of Enforcement Directorate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kochi court on Thursday sent Kerala chief minister Mr Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar to seven days custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) which arrested him in connection with the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Even though the ED sought 14 day custody of Sivasankar who has been arraigned as fifth accused in the case, the court granted the investigating agency seven day custody. He was produced before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions court which is also a Special Court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi .

 

 In its arrest memo the ED has claimed that Sivasankar was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of  Money Laundering Act.

It further stated;``During the statement given to ED on October 15, you accepted to have spoken to a senior Customs officer and made the request as per the wishes of Swapna Suresh. This clearly shows your active involvement in the offence committed by Swapna. This also amounts to misuse of public office and interference in the official working of other government departments."

 

 The arrest memo said ;``Analyasis of Whatsapp chats is also indicative of the fact that you in your official capacity might have called for clearance of diplomatic cargos as well including ones containing smuggled gold because nobody tells what was inside such diplomatic bags once cleared unexamined."

 The ED said Sivasnkar had willfully adopted an attitude of non cooperation by either evading the query or giving misleading and evasive replies. "By such actions of willful non cooperation you are impeding the investigation by not disclosing the facts and information which is in your exclusive knowledge," the report filed before court said.

 

The court also directed the ED to permit Sivasankar to take a break after every three hours of questioning during custody period. The court’s direction came in the wake of Sivasankar's plea that he was suffering from severe back pain and it would be physically impossible for him to sit through the continuous grilling by ED. Besides, the court also permitted three family members including his wife to meet him during the ED custody period.

The court further said if required Sivasankar should be extended medical help after 6 pm. Questioning after 6 pm is not permitted.

 

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi viajayan, kerala gold smuggling case, kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

CM Pinarayi Viajayan to inaugurate Kochi Metro Police Station on February 10

Latest From Nation

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath

EC strips Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status over poll code violations

Representational image.

Jammu and Kashmir Police claims Lashkar, TRF killed 3 BJP workers

Telangana minister T. Harish Rao

Harish Rao takes a dig at ‘false’ propaganda of 'Bharatiya Jhoota Party'

Pink bollworm in a cotton pod

Pink bollworm attack destroys hopes of cotton farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India favours increased predictability in H1-B visas

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

HC directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham